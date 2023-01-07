Donald Trump sued for $10 million over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick





A woman representing the estate of Brian Sicknick has filed a $10 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, claiming the deceased US Capitol police officer from Middlesex County died as a result of the lyrics, President’s actions and inactions.

Sitting in the White House, defendant Trump did nothing to stop (the Jan. 6 riots) and instead encouraged the crowd to continue the violence, says the lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court for the District of Columbia, on the eve of the second anniversary of the attack.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Sicknick, 42, from South River, died of a series of strokes a day after trying to block insurgents from entering the Capitol, according to the lawsuit filed by the longtime partner. of Sicknicks, Sandra Garza.

A medical examiner determined Sicknick died of natural causes and further said the events of January 6, 2021, played a key role in the medical issues that led to his death, according to the lawsuit.

FILE – Violent insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)AP

The 47-page lawsuit, which alleges wrongful death and conspiracy to violate civil rights, accuses Trump of instigating two men, Julian Khater, of Somerset, and George Tanios, of West Virginia, to commit acts which led to Sicknicks’ death.

Khater pleaded guilty on August 26, 2022 to assaulting, resisting or embarrassing officers using bear spray, the suit says. Tanios pleaded guilty on July 20, 2022 to entering and remaining in a building or land with restricted access.

In his guilty plea, Tanios admitted to buying and transporting the bear spray that Khater then used on Sicknick, according to the lawsuit.

Under a plea deal, Khater faces 6 to 8 years in prison. Tanios’ plea deal calls for up to six months in jail, according to the lawsuit.

From left, Julian Khater and George Tanios, who are accused of assaulting US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. (File and FBI Photos)

Before directing the crowd to the United States Capitol, Defendant Trump ordered them to fight like hell and said you were allowed to follow very different rules and had to be strong, the court says. pursuit. Trump wanted those words taken at face value.

The lawsuit accuses Trump of deliberately trying to undermine the 2020 election, tweeting to millions of followers that voting results were rigged, mail-in ballots were being printed in foreign countries and accusing Democrats of trying to steal the election.

Stop the count! Stop the fraud! Trump tweeted Nov. 5, 2020. The day before the Jan. 6, 2021 rally, Trump tweeted about the thousands flooding Washington, DC, saying they didn’t want to see the country robbed by the radical left.

Washington is inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats, Trump tweeted on January 5, 2021. Our country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore!

The lawsuit alleges that Trump was aware that his actions before and on January 6, 2021 promoted and encouraged the mob to violently storm the Capitol building.

Officer Sicknicks’ death was a reasonable and foreseeable consequence of (Trumps’) intentional words and actions, according to the prosecution.

In addition to Sicknick, Ashli ​​Babbit, 35, died Jan. 6, 2021, when she was shot by a Capitol police officer after joining a crowd that gained access to a hallway outside the Speakers’ Lobby, which leads to the House of the United States House of Representatives.

The police lieutenant who shot Babbit was later cleared of any wrongdoing, according to the US Department of Justice.

