Xi Jinping calls China’s Covid policy ‘well thought out’: report





Chinese President Xi Jinping defended his COVID-19 policy in his public New Year speech. Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping defended his policy against COVID-19 in his public address on the New Year, calling it “rational and well thought out.” In his first public address of the new year, Xi Jinping did not talk about the government’s lack of preparedness and the sudden cancellation of the zero-COVID policy which led to an increase in COVID-19 cases in China, said reported Geo-Politik. He said they have embraced the COVID response by following a “scientific and focused approach”. Xi Jinping said, “Following a scientific and targeted approach, we have adapted our Covid response in light of the evolving situation to protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent possible,” according to Geo-Politik. . Xi stressed that officials and the general public, especially medical professionals and community workers, have “bravely stuck to their posts”, according to the Geo-Politik report. He added, “With extraordinary efforts, we overcame unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone.” In his speech, Xi Jinping did not talk about people’s suffering, growing anger over the past few weeks, and how the response from residents has forced the government to withdraw its policy. Notably, China has followed a strict policy to curb the spread of COVID-19, including mass testing, lockdowns, and travel restrictions. The government withdrew the policy after people staged protests across China. Furthermore, the Chinese president said that China has entered a new phase of the COVID response where difficult challenges continue to exist. Xi insisted, “Everyone is holding on with great courage, and the light of hope is right in front of us. Let us go the extra mile to get through this, because perseverance and togetherness mean victory,” according to the report. He didn’t even mention coronavirus once in his speech, including COVID-related death. Xi Jinping said China had faced natural disasters including earthquakes, floods, droughts and forest fires, and experienced work accidents. In his remarks, Xi recalled his tour of some Chinese provinces immediately after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China. The report said the Chinese president did not care about people’s anger over his COVID policies. During his speech, he underlined the importance of reaching “consensus through communication and consultation”. Addressing Chinese youth in his speech, Xi Jinping said, “A nation will only prosper when its youth prosper. For China to develop further, our young people must step forward and take responsibility,” according to the Geo-Political Report. Xi Jinping also spoke about Taiwan in his speech. Notably, China claims Taiwan as part of its territory. He said, “People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. I sincerely hope that our compatriots on both sides of the Strait will work together with a common goal to jointly promote China’s lasting prosperity. nation.” (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Chaos in Delhi mayoral election: AAP vs BJP inside the Civic Center

