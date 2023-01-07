How to Get Trump and the Rich to Pay Their Taxes





Since a Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee released five years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, Republicans’ outlandish struggle to elect a new House Speaker has diverted attention from two pressing issues. that the content of the statements raised: how can we reshape the US tax system to prevent Trump and other wealthy tax cheats from continuing to deride it? And, beyond the individual case, however blatant, how can we use what we have learned to make taxation fairer?

After reviewing years of Trump statements and speaking with independent tax experts, I am convinced that there are three imperatives. First, we need to strengthen the Internal Revenue Service so it has the ability to hold serial tax cheats like Trump accountable and deter potential imitators. Second, we must eliminate loopholes in the tax code that serve no economic purpose beyond protecting the wealth of the financial elite while depriving the federal government of much-needed revenue that would help other Americans. (This shortfall amounts to more than four hundred billion dollars a year, by some estimates.) Third, we need to introduce broader changes to the tax code for an economic age where the wealthy accumulate vast amounts of untaxed wealth and where inequality has reached record levels.

Trump’s filings, which span the 2015 to 2020 tax years and run to thousands of pages, added new details to a now familiar story. For more than three decades, he flaunted his wealth while paying very little federal income tax and, for many years, zero tax. In 2017, his first year in the White House, Trump and his wife Melania paid $750 in federal income tax, far less than the average teacher. In 2020, Trumps last year in office, he and his wife paid no federal income taxes.

How did he handle this? One thing that has reduced Trump’s tax debt is the fact that although he is a natural at self-promotion and marketing, he is a bad businessman. The returns confirm that some of his businesses, particularly his chain of high-end golf resorts, are suffering heavy operating losses year after year, offsetting revenue from his licensing deals and other more profitable ventures. To cite a recent example: in 2020, two golf courses that Trump owns in Scotland recorded losses of $9.6 million and $2.6 million respectively.

But mismanagement is only part of the story. Trump is also taking heavy deductions for the depreciation of his real estate assets, a tactic that many other real estate developers are also exploiting. And it doesn’t stop there. Statements show him claiming questionable charitable deductions and reporting business expenses that, in some cases, are eerily similar to income from these businesses, raising the question of whether these were genuine business expenses. . For example, in 2016, a Trump entity, DT Endeavor I LLC (an aviation company), reported gross revenue of $680,886 and expenses totaling exactly $680,886, a coincidence noted by Joint Committee staff on taxation in its report on the Return.

Has the IRS asked to see receipts for these expenses? We do not know. We know that when the agency finally set about auditing Trump’s statements in 2019, in all their length and complexity, it initially handed the task to a single agent. We also know that between 2010 and 2020, Congress cut the IRS budget by more than twenty percent in inflation-adjusted terms, the number of people in the agency enforcement division dropped by nearly a third and the rate at which wealthy taxpayers were audited fell by more than two-thirds. Wealthy, aggressive filers like Trump play the audit lottery, and they know they’re unlikely to get caught, told me Steven Rosenthal, a veteran tax attorney who is now a senior fellow at Urban-Brookings. Tax Policy Center. The US tax system relies on filers providing good faith estimates of their taxable income. When you have bad faith actors, it puts more pressure on the system. The IRS needs more technical support, more lawyers to litigate cases, and more officers who understand complicated tax returns.

As part of last year’s Cut Inflation Act, Congress took an important step toward reversing its past cuts, allocating an additional eighty billion dollars to the IRS. About half of that will go to the app, specifically surveys of big companies and high-value individuals, like Trump. But House GOP members, some of whom want to abolish the IRS altogether, have already signaled their desire to rescind the additional funding. With Democrats controlling the Senate, this proposal has no chance of becoming law, but the threat from Republicans won’t stop there. When the debt ceiling hits, they could prevent the whole country from reversing the eighty billion dollar increase, Rosenthal warned.

The first policy priority is therefore to ensure that the additional resources for the IRS remain in place and are put to good use. But even a properly funded tax agency would not be able to prevent unscrupulous filers from exploiting every loophole in the tax code. Experts say the main reason Trump was able to avoid paying taxes for so long is three huge single-year losses he reported in the distant past: $916 million in 1995, nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010. Under current tax law, he was able to carry those losses forward (and back) to offset his tax liabilities in other, more profitable years.

Was it legit? At least in the previous case, the IRS appears to have accepted Trump’s huge loss reports, or at least not punished him. For the 2009 and subsequent tax years, the agency audited Trump’s filings, and it’s unclear whether those audits have been resolved. Congress should investigate Trump’s huge operating losses and deductions, Frank Clemente, director of Americans for Tax Fairness, a Washington-based advocacy group, told me. Is this something unique to Trump, or is this a loophole that others are also exploiting that needs to be closed? Congress needs to find out. It shouldn’t be left to the IRS to fight this in court.

This brings us to the third imperative I mentioned above. If we want a better and fairer tax system, we need to update the tax code for an economy that is creating huge agglomerations of wealth, which a large industry of accountants and tax lawyers is trying to keep out of the way. grip of tax experts. Of course, progressive tax reform is not easy. If that were the case, abominations like the interest-bearing deduction for managers of hedge funds and private equity funds, which allows these people to shelter huge incomes, would have been removed long ago. . Yet there are already a number of proposals on the table that are worth pursuing, in whole or in part.

Reinvigorating the effort to get wealth fund managers to pay their fair share would be a start. Another idea that shouldn’t be controversial is to restrict the types of flow-through entities and private partnerships that feature prominently in Trump’s statements, and which can be used to avoid taxes and make it difficult for foreigners, including including the IRS, to penetrate these funds. thickets. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden has proposed a bill that limits the flexibility these partnerships enjoy and would make it easier for the IRS to audit them. It would certainly be in the public interest.

On a larger scale, President Biden last year proposed a minimum income tax for billionaires, which would amount to an annual wealth tax for some of America’s wealthiest households. In addition to paying tax on the income they report, households with net worth over $100 million would be required to pay an annual levy on their unrealized capital gains. Although Bidens’ proposal is less ambitious than the wealth tax plans that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren unveiled in the 2020 Democratic primary, enacting it would represent a milestone in US tax policy.

Granted, with Republicans controlling the House for the next two years, none of these proposals are likely to go far. But, in the spirit of trying to extract something positive from the Trump experience, it is worth developing them further and trying to win public support for them. And, while that’s happening, let’s not forget to strengthen the IRS and protect it from renewed attacks from the GOP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/how-to-make-trump-and-the-wealthy-pay-their-taxes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos