Imran Khan asks party leaders to devise a strategy to confront the Pakistani government in the face of high inflation





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is ready to join the movement against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and has told his party leaders to aggressively tackle the government in the face of high inflation. The former prime minister called on party leaders to protest against the government and craft a narrative about the rising inflation, economic situation and snap elections in the country.

The head of the PTI hinted that he too would take part in the protest movement, reported ARY News. The PTI will also continue its door-to-door campaign. The PTI white paper on Tuesday highlighted a comparison of food prices over the last nine months of the PDM government with the previous nine months of the PTI government, revealing that food prices had risen alarmingly over the past last nine months, the reported dawn.

The party presented the white paper in the presence of PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shaukat Tareen and Asad Umar. He was informed that the price of flour had increased by 86% in the last nine months, while flour was available in all markets. Over the past nine months, milk prices have increased by 28%, rice by 60%, meat by 16.4% and eggs by 115%.

Khan criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government for “pushing the nation towards terrorist incidents”. He made the remarks during a consultative meeting attended by senior party leaders and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi. “Imposed, corrupt and incompetent leaders push the nation towards [terror] incidents,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by The News International.

Imran Khan criticized Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over national security. His statement regarding terrorism comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing an increase in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“Leaving national security at the mercy of Zardari’s politically immature son is criminal stupidity,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by The News International. According to The News International report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed hostage taking at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu. Additionally, cross-border attacks and bombings have been observed in Balochistan.

Pakistan is also struggling to cope with the financial and human losses caused by the devastating floods. Khan said the government knew they had no choice but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and face the humiliation and their legs started shaking in the name of the election, said reported The Express Tribune.

“There is a wave of desperation in Pakistan…they (the government) know that there is no other option but the IMF where they will face humiliation. Their legs begin to shake at the mere name of the elections,” Khan said, as quoted by The Tribune Express. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2311138-imran-khan-asks-party-leaders-to-devise-strategy-to-take-on-pak-govt-over-high-inflation

