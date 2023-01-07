tribune – Spotlight on Christophe Jaffrelot’s book on Modi





Back to basics Among the books to watch in 2023, the FinancialTimes chose Gujarat Under Modi: Laboratory of India Today by Christophe Jaffrelot, professor of politics and sociology at Kings College London. Gujarat was not only Modis’ launching pad, it was also his laboratory where he experimented [with] the strategies he then implemented on the national stage: community polarization, deinstitutionalization of the rule of law, crony capitalism, national populism and social conservatism, the author tells me. Some of the chapter headings give an idea of ​​the line Jaffrelot took: From Hindu traditionalism to Hindutva via caste and communal violence; Modi against Islamist threats in 2002: the new emperor of Hindu hearts; The saffronization of the police and justice; A new brand of crony capitalism.

the FT described the book as an account of India’s then prime minister as chief minister of his home state, a period defined by a combination of economic growth and religious polarization and pogroms which, according to the author, served as a model for national government. The book is published in the UK in April by Hurst, who says: In 2002, an anti-Muslim pogrom of unprecedented ferocity took place in Gujarat, resulting in the highest number of Muslim deaths since partition. The Hindu majority of states immediately rallied around Modi. Polarization was key to Modis’ strategy there, and he has deployed that strategy over and over since becoming Prime Minister of India in 2014… A marketing genius, his message combines the politics of Hindutva with economics. modernization, to the clear appreciation of the middle class of Gujarat. Jaffrelot’s last work wasModis India: Hindu Nationalism and the Rise of Ethnic Democracy. infamy sells Charles Sobhraj, who was released from prison in Nepal after serving 19 years for a double murder, is on his way to London to see Farrukh Dhondy, who knows the serial killer as well as anyone. Sure, he hasn’t changed, but he won’t kill anyone, Dhondy assures me. He’s had enough of that. And I don’t think he’s going to try anything overtly illegal. I think he wants to go straight because he’s afraid of spending what’s left of his life in detention. Sobhraj, 78, son of an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother, has French nationality through his stepfather. He sent a message asking Dhondy for a date. Dhondy has been approached by producers who want to turn his book, Hawk and Hyena, into a feature film. The book, a factual account of what Dhondy knows about Sobhraj, is currently enjoying strong sales on Amazon. Sobhraj, nicknamed the Serpent, does not want to admit any of the 20 murders he was involved in, but wants to make money by exploiting his notoriety. When Shekhar Kapur once offered him a movie accusing him of 52 murders, Sobhraj turned to Dhondy with a pained expression: Faook, where did you find those fifty-two? That’s an exaggeration, isn’t it? Sleep well Like Rishabh Pant, I once dozed off and had a car accident. What probably saved me was that I was driving a Volvo 740, a Swedish tank. In 1994, I was working two jobs, my normal job at The Sunday Telegraph , and spending long evenings as editor of the launch of the London edition of The Asian Age . In the early hours of the morning, I fell asleep at the wheel and hit a parked car, rather than oncoming traffic. After Pants’ miraculous escape, I read the advice of the UK Automobile Association: Rolling down the window or turning up the radio are not effective in combating fatigue. If you find yourself doing these things, it’s a sign that you’re sleepy and need a break. At the first sign of fatigue, stop and take a break. Stop in a safe place do not stop at a highway lane. Take a short nap of about 15 to 20 minutes. great honor The economist, Sir Partha Dasgupta, was awarded a very high Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the economy and the natural environment. The honor dates back to 1917 and very few of them are made. The distinction is an acknowledgment of the historical review of Dasguptas, The economics of biodiversity, which has been taken seriously by governments around the world. He argues that GDP is no longer an adequate measure of a country’s performance, but that governments should monitor their natural resources such as forest cover and wetlands. Its recommendations include the creation of an international organization like the World Bank to safeguard the health of the oceans. Dasgupta tells me he has already spoken to India’s Ministry of Finance and will be giving a talk in Bangalore later this year. Footnote Rishi Sunaks wife Akshata Murty usually keeps a low profile but, exceptionally, she has allowed her closest friends to talk to flavors which made her the subject of largely positive coverage in the current issue of the glossy magazine. The PM’s wife has tastefully redecorated the flat above 10 Downing Street, but flavors says that, unlike Boris Johnson, this was all paid for by the Sunaks, at a very significant and undisclosed cost.

