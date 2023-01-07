West must stop playing Erdogan’s dangerous game

Over the past year, we have all witnessed an interesting sight: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to veto Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership. Western reaction was surprisingly brief. Once again, Erdogan is playing a game he has mastered during his continuous two-decade rule, writes Enes Kanter in a Times article.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine presented Erdogan with significant opportunities as Turkey is virtually the only country with leverage on either side of the trench. Of course, he couldn’t stop the war. But Erdogan used the situation to promote his personality in Turkey and beyond. Given Turkey’s serious economic problems, which recently escalated into a full-blown crisis, this mediating role was the only salvation for the aging leader.

A great supporter of Machiavelli, Erdoan wanted to use his potential position to buy legitimacy in the West and convince him that his strategic value outweighed his numerous violations of democratic principles. So far, it has paid off. The West ignored the fact that Turkey was the only NATO member not to adhere to sanctions against Russia. Additionally, a number of Western leaders, including the UN Secretary General, have paid official visits to Turkey, boosting Erdogan’s international credibility.

“It is a deep frustration for me. I had to see how my beautiful country, Turkey, once on the way to becoming a strong democracy with a bright future, was not able to show enough resilience. It only took a manipulator like Erdogan to make the whole country stray from the democratic path. Erdogan has become an authoritarian ruler who has reversed, step by step, almost all the advances in democratization that have taken place. produced at the beginning of his reign – why? To stay in power,” the author noted.

Democracy is obsolete in Erdogan’s eyes. But why is democracy so obsolete for them? Why are they comfortable with the violation of their basic rights by those who are sworn to protect them? How can they be so indifferent to the massive and systematic human rights violations directed against political dissidents, especially Kurds and members of the Gülen movement? Crimes against humanity are committed every day, and they keep silent or, worse, support them.

And, of course, there is frustration with the West. The West hasn’t exposed its bluff all these years. She has not found the means to really curb Erdogan. This begs the question, maybe he doesn’t want to stop it.

There hasn’t been a single argument in the years that the US, EU or NATO have exposed Erdogan’s bluff. Domestically, they even help Erdogan. If he opposes the United States and Europe, his supporters approve. The Turkish president has mastered the art of polarization like few others.

And the difference in meaning is glaring. NATO stands for the promotion of democratic values, enabling members to consult and cooperate on matters of defence, security and conflict prevention. Militarily, NATO is committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes. If diplomatic efforts fail, it has the military power to conduct crisis management operations.

These are the most fundamental values ​​of NATO, but the autocrat Erdogan ignores them. In the midst of NATO’s biggest crisis in Russia, Erdoan has continued to develop a deeper relationship with Putin that goes against NATO’s interests and perhaps even plays the role of a horse. Troy within NATO.

And above all, he manipulates the accession process of Sweden and Finland, ranked 3rd and 6th in the Economist Democracy Index, under the pretext that they harbor “terrorists”, which is ridiculous. However, even I am a terrorist for Erdogan. It’s ridiculous and incomprehensible, call it what you want: it was the bitter truth for the millions of Turks who faced nearly 2 million ‘terrorism’ investigations under Erdogan’s regime.

A NATO member who is close to the abyss in any assessment of human rights and democracy is preventing two of the most democratic countries in the world from getting the protection they deserve.

Erdogan wants to reinforce the impression that he is a global player capable of manipulating the West.

The West must not allow Erdogan to use them in his political games. The time has come for the Turkish people, who defend democracy and human rights, to get the support they deserve from the West.

The question is: will the West support the Turkish people and promote democracy in Turkey?