Will continue to speak out against former Bajwa army chief, says Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

Will continue to speak out against ex-Bajwa army chief, says Imran Khan

January 06, 2023 10:26 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Friday he would continue to speak out against former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The deposed prime minister was voicing his views during his meeting with court reporters, during which he said: “Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi had his own opinion on the former army chief. . [Bajwa]and Elahi could not prevent us from speaking against him [Bajwa].”

Speaking of the establishment, Mr Khan said there was no fight with him, but the PTI was fighting for the sake of justice.

Clearing the air on the motion of no confidence, Mr Khan said: ‘If the court asks to proceed with the vote of confidence on January 11, we will be ready.’

Continuing to talk about Elahi’s vote of confidence, Mr. Khan said: “In Elahi’s vote of confidence, we believe that the establishment was not neutral. Contacts have been made with the PTI legislators, confirmation of which was given by three of the legislators”. .

He also alleged that every effort was being made to install the PML-N government in Punjab.

Recalling the negotiations with the government, Mr Khan said: “The PTI will not negotiate with the looters.

Throwing allegations at ex-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Mr Khan claimed he [Bajwa] was not against corruption, and that is why all the lawsuits against his [Imran’s] opponents had been eliminated.

Apart from expressing his views on the political situation, Mr Khan also highlighted the situation of cricket in the country and lambasted the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Najam Sethi.

The PTI will resign from the PA if the dissolution of the assembly is delayed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday decided to resign from the Punjab assembly if Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi delays its dissolution after winning the assembly’s vote of confidence.

Sources said PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a meeting with the party’s senior leadership said the party must ensure the CM gets a vote of confidence before January 11 and dissolve the assembly, otherwise the party would resign from the assembly.

On the other hand, the head of the PTI was also informed of the ongoing contacts between two provincial legislators for the support of the vote of confidence of the CM.

