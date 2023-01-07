Avantika Malik, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, finds love? Sharing soft images





Bollywood actor, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik has found love again. Avantika, who is a mixologist, often shares glimpses of her life on her IG handle. Recently, she posted photos with a mystery man. For the uninitiated, Imran and Avantika parted ways in 2019, leaving the whole nation in shock. After that, Imran almost disappeared from the world of glamor and glitz.

Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Avantika Malik, is in a relationship?

On January 6, 2023, Avantika took to her Instagram handle and posted some glimpses of her happy month of December. She posted gorgeous selfies, family photos and her daughter, Imara’s lovely Christmas photo. According to a report by Times Of India, Avantika’s latest photos with a mystery man have proven that there is someone special in Avantika’s life. She tagged Sahib Singh Lamba in these stunning photos.

Recommend reading: Charu Asopa on his equation with Rajeev Sen, reveals the duo are now on good terms

We also came across the most beautiful photos of Avantika with Sahib while they were partying with their friends. Karishma Boolani shared the photo in question, and it looked like Avantika and Sahib share a great bond.

Imran and Avantika spin-offs

Imran and Avantika were childhood sweethearts. After dating for a few years, the duo got married in 2011. After three years of marital bliss, they welcomed a baby girl and named her Imara. Unfortunately, after eight years together, the couple separated in 2019.

The estranged couple and their families tried their best to reunite them, but in 2022, according to a report by ETimes, Imran Khan decided not to resume his married life with Avantika. However, after many years of living apart, the estranged couple have yet to file for divorce.

Imran Khan made a rare appearance for their cousin, Ira Khan’s engagement.

On November 18, 2022, superstar Aamir Khan hosted his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement party with Nupur Shikhare. The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a strapless red dress, and her future groom, Nupur, wore a black tuxedo. The duo entered the room hand in hand. We also saw Imran Khan make a rare appearance for his cousin Ira’s celebration. He looked dapper in a blue jacket with beige pants.

Watch the video here!

On the work side, Imran Khan made his debut with the 2008 film, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Next Read: Sushmita Sen Dons Organza Saree In Wedding With Ex Rohman Shawl, Charu Asopa Reunites With Rajeev

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your Android or IOS (Apple) device

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/imran-khans-ex-wife-avantika-malik-finds-love-again-37739 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos