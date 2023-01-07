The United States continues to offer its coronavirus vaccines to China. China continues to say no.





The U.S. offers were made by senior diplomats, including during a December trip to China by Assistant Secretary of State Daniel J. Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director Laura Rosenberger, as well as by public health officials and intermediaries. Although US officials have publicly stated that they have offered vaccines to China, the extent of this outreach has not previously been reported. At a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said vaccines and medical supplies from China were generally in sufficient supply. We have enough vaccines to make sure eligible people have access to vaccines, she said. We will continue to work with the international community, including the United States, to better meet the challenge of COVID and protect people’s lives and health. It’s unclear how useful mRNA injections would be as the Omicron variant plagues China, antivirals to treat the infection, like Pfizers Paxlovid, are the most urgently needed now. The problem for the Communist Party has been more in persuading its vulnerable elderly population to take the vaccine: only about two-thirds of people over 80 were fully vaccinated in November, the last time data was published. Moreover, accepting vaccines from the United States is likely a political failure for Xi, as it would highlight Beijing’s failure to develop its own mRNA vaccine at a time when China is pushing for autonomy under of a broader strategic struggle with the United States. China has always been reluctant to accept outside help during crises. The growing frustration shared by both sides underscores how difficult it will be for the United States and China to stabilize relations after a meeting between Xi and President Biden in Bali last year. It also highlighted the significant distrust and suspicion that still exists between the world’s two largest economies. The Xi administrations’ propaganda narrative on COVID has long underscored its success as a result of China’s unique political institutions, which therefore artificially limited access to external vaccines, said Jude Blanchette, holder of the Freeman Chair. Chinese Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Even amid a catastrophic COVID outbreak, Beijing continues to emphasize vaccine nationalism, a move that will undoubtedly lead to unnecessary deaths, Blanchette said. At first, as tens of thousands of Americans died, China maintained its zero-COVID approach of strict quarantines, travel limits and heavy masks as a model to the world it was saving lives and pointedly suggested that the United States was recklessly killing its people. But now China is suddenly allowing the virus to spread, an abrupt shift that came days after spontaneous street protests against lockdowns. As a result, the United States has increased its offers in recent weeks, one of the people said. The two sides continue to talk through health channels, another person said, adding that China’s response to repeated offers from the United States has been firm. Each time, Chinese officials told their American interlocutors that Beijing had the situation under control and did not need help, according to the population. China has never lacked access to mRNA injections. China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. licensed the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer nearly three years ago and planned to distribute 100 million doses in the country, but authorities in Beijing have yet to grant approval. regulatory approval. The Xis administration has officially acknowledged about 30 COVID deaths since it abandoned strict pandemic controls in early December, prompting governments around the world to impose restrictions on Chinese travelers. China said the switch was the right policy because Omicron is not as deadly as other variants.

