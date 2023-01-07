Iran reiterates need to protect political geography in Caucasus





TEHRAN A senior Iranian official stressed the need to protect regional borders in the South Caucasus region, saying Iran would not accept any changes in this regard. The official, Ali Akbar Velayati, who is an adviser to the leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, made the remarks during a meeting with former Russian State Duma member Sergey Nikolayevich Baburin. Velayati and Baburin discussed a number of issues. Regarding the situation in the South Caucasus region, Velayati echoed Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran would not accept any change in the current borders. Without a doubt, regional security must be maintained. In a July meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said Iran would not tolerate any changes to the borders between Iran and Armenia. The Islamic Republic will not tolerate policies or plans that lead to the closure of the Iran-Armenia border, he said at the time. Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated this position in a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Expressing his satisfaction with the return of Karabakh to Azerbaijan, Ayatollah Khamenei said: Of course, if there is a policy to block the Iran-Armenia border, the Islamic Republic will oppose it, because this border has been a connecting route for thousands of years. Velayati also pointed to the war in Ukraine, saying the United States and NATO are the main culprits in spreading the clashes, according to Tasnim. The contemporary world is no longer unipolar. It is very important that independent states be careful of their (Western) infiltration in the region. Velayati examined the roots of the war in Ukraine in an interview with khamenei.ir last August. One of the agreements between NATO and Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union was the agreement on the non-membership of countries separated from the Soviet Union in NATO and the preservation of the buffer zone between the Soviet Union and NATO. NATO did not respect that at all. It got to the point where there was daily talk of a confrontation between Russian and NATO air forces over the Baltic Sea and other nearby areas, he said in the interview. Additionally, European and American interventions in Ukraine’s internal affairs led to numerous coups until a Western-affiliated government was established. At the same time, Ukraine’s application for NATO membership was raised with the support of the European Union and the United States. This was in direct contradiction to the agreements reached between Russia and NATO. Well, Russia has repeatedly stated that its red line is NATO non-closure on its borders. It is the same concern that the United States has about

its borders right now, and we are seeing pressure on countries in the Caribbean region. He noted: “Of course, the NATO forces were ready for war before the Russian forces. The existing preparations and arrangements that had been made indicated that NATO first prepared for war and an attack on Crimea, so that if the Russian government hesitated, it would have taken the first step by separating Crimea, then it would have completed the puzzle of weakening Russia in Eastern Europe with the Ukraine’s accession to NATO. Every war requires preparation, and NATO had prepared for war before Russia. But Russia’s initiative in this matter not only set the next steps that should be overcome by NATO and the United States with regard to Russia, but has also made the energy supply of Europe and the United States their main concern.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/480528/Iran-reiterates-need-for-protecting-political-geography-in-Caucasus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos