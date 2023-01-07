Politics
Jokowi’s Prediction – Sri Mulyani Proven: Dark World & RI Affected!
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has often said that this year was a difficult year for the global economy, as well as the Indonesian economy.
Jokowi often mentions that the current world situation is dire. Many countries could collapse, plunging the world into recession.
During his visit to Tanah Abang market in central Jakarta on Monday (01/02/2023), Jokowi hopes that Indonesia will not be affected by the global recession.
“If you can get through yesterday’s turbulence in 2022, the hope is that later in 2023, the year of exams, if you can pass, God willing, in 2024, it will be easier for our growth. economic,” he said, quoted on Friday. (01/06/2023).
Previously, at the end of September 2022, Jokowi had started to be vigilant after receiving prompts from several international institutions.
This was conveyed during a briefing on the BUMN Startup Day 2022 event which was streamed live on Youtube from the Presidential Secretariat.
2023 is a difficult year, the world is experiencing darkness. Jokowi even called it a black year, due to the economic, food and energy crises due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“International institutions say this year, 2022 will be very difficult. Next year (2023), they say it will be even darker,” Jokowi was quoted as saying on Friday (6/1/2023).
“Right now I just got the numbers. 19,600 people are dying of hunger every day because of the food crisis, but that’s the world,” Jokowi said again.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani also said the same. The bad news came from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which estimates that the global economy will grow by only 2.7% in 2023.
Sri Mulyani said the IMF was also still cautious in setting its projections for economic growth this year.
“This is a pretty drastic revision. In fact, initially in 2023 the global economy is projected to grow 3.8%, then revisions of 3.6%, 2.9%, up to 2, 7%”, he explained during a press conference on Our state budget, Tuesday (01/03/2022).
Sri Mulyani said that going forward, the economic challenges will be similar to those of 2022, with an economic downturn which in this case is starting to play out in real terms in various parts of the world.
The IMF predicts that economic growth in the United States will be only 1.6%. According to him, there will be negative growth over several quarters in 2023.
Sri Mulyani also recalled that Europe will experience a very spectacular decline, namely 5.1% in 2021, 3.1% in 2022, and next year only 0.5% or even enter recession. Same with China
“China is leading the opening of community business very strongly in 2022. Growth is only 3.2 percent next year, a bit better,” Sri Mulyani explained.
This situation has started to affect Indonesia. One of them concerns the financial market, both on the equity side and the rupee exchange rate which has continued its downward trend since the beginning of 2023.
The Composite Stock Price Index (IHSG) closed more than 2% on Thursday (01/05/2023), even though stock markets in Asia-Pacific and the United States (US) tended to be green.
Today, JCI seems to be moving into the green zone. However, compared to when the market opened at the start of the year, the JCI was still much lower.
The rupee’s exchange rate weakened against the United States (US) dollar in Friday’s trading (01/06/2023). Indonesia’s increased foreign exchange reserves may have boosted the rupiah’s performance.
According to Refinitiv data, the Rupee ended up trading at Rp15,630/US$, down 0.16% in the spot market.
