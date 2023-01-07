Donald Trump gets a vote in race for U.S. House speakers, members laugh | Video





Donald Trump was given a voice in the ongoing fight for the President’s chair in the United States House of Representatives, prompting a round of laughter among the members.

New Delhi, UPDATE: Jan 6, 2023 2:53 PM IST

Former US President Donald Trump (AFP file photo)

By India Today Web Desk: Former President Donald Trump was literally laughed off the floor when he garnered a single vote amid a fierce fight for the coveted post of Speaker in the United States House of Representatives.

For context, the Speakers’ Chair sat vacant for three days after Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to garner enough votes from his party to grab the Houses gavel after multiple rounds of voting.

The House can elect whoever it wants as Speaker, even if it is someone who is not a member of Congress. Trump, for his part, is offering to return to the White House and has no presidential ambitions.

But in what is seen as a stunt by a faction of anti-McCarthy GOP leaders, Donald Trump’s name has been put on the field. When he got one vote – out of more than 430 – to be the next speaker, members of the House burst out laughing. WATCH THE MOMENT HERE:

The only vote for the former president was cast by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a McCarthy critic. Gaetz had officially named Trump Speaker of the House on the 11th ballot.

Gaetz’s vote, however, is seen more as a token gesture to thwart McCarthy than a genuine wish to place Trump as Speaker of the House.

Surprisingly, Trump appeared to take the snub in stride and, in fact, posted an irreverent simulated image to show him sticking his tongue out at President Joe Biden from the president’s chair.

The crisis in the presidency is seen as another marker of Trump’s waning influence on the GOP, as his endorsement of McCarthy on Wednesday didn’t move the dial one bit.

A handful of hardline Republican leaders oppose McCarthys’ bid to become speaker as they push for concessions that would diminish the speakers’ influence and allow them to advance their ultra-conservative agenda.

The conservative cabal of about 20 representatives, most of whom are election-denying Trump loyalists, has continued to withhold votes for McCarthy in repeated ballots.

The voting stalemate sent the House to a level of dysfunction not seen in the past 164 years, since the turbulent era just before the Civil War, even after McCarthy proposed limiting its own powers.

After the 11th ballot, the House adjourned for the third time this week without electing a speaker. Lawmakers will meet again at noon (local time) on Friday.

