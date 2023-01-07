Trump’s Jan. 6 legal adviser leads new law school





Two years ago today, an insurgent group, driven into a frenzy by former President Trump’s fake rhetoric about a stolen election, launched an attack on the US Capitol, seeking to overthrow American democracy. During that tumultuous day, Trump called several attorneys, including Mark Martin, a former North Carolina Supreme Court justice who was then dean of the Regent University School of Law and an informal adviser to Trump.

Martin won’t tell Inside Higher Ed what he told Trump that day, citing confidentiality.

But according to details in the final report of the bipartisan House of Representatives committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack, “Martin advised President Trump that Vice President Pence had the constitutional authority to prevent the voter count.” in a phone call that lasted seven minutes. . This advice has since been debunked by many independent lawyers and fact checkers.

Now, two years after advising Trump during that deadly insurgency, Martin is set to become the founding dean of High Point University School of Law in North Carolina, which is slated to open in 2024.

Acclaim and harsh criticism

High Point University announced Martin’s appointment as dean of the law school last June, touting his stint as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, associate justice of the Court North Carolina Appeals and its role at Regent University.

The High Point press release made no mention of Martin’s involvement with Trump on January 6, which, while opaque, was well documented; The New York Times reported on Martin’s questionable legal advice just days after the uprising, noting that he was part of a team of lawyers linked to Trump who intended to pursue a lawsuit based on unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

Instead, the press release quoted higher education leaders who praised the new dean.

“Mark Martin is the perfect person to be the founding dean of High Point University’s new law school. His background as a lawyer, as Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, and as Dean of Law School makes him well qualified to lead this new law school. With him at the helm, they are already well on the way to creating an outstanding law school,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law and president of the Association of American Law Schools, in the press release. .

Contacted for this story, Chemerinsky declined to comment.

“Chief Justice Mark Martin is an innovator and creative thinker. An extraordinary leader. High Point University could not have made a better choice in its selection of a founding dean,” Peter Hans, president of the University of North Carolina system, said in the press release.

A spokesperson for the UNC system did not respond to a request for comment from Inside Higher Ed.

Neither Martin, nor High Point officials, nor various supporters who endorsed Martin’s hire, are willing to talk about it. Neither Martin nor HPU officials would grant an interview to Inside Higher Ed, ignoring multiple requests and communicating only via email.

“Chief Justice Martin assured HPU that he has never supported and will never support a betrayal of the Constitution or an insurrection of any kind. HPU has also been assured that Chief Justice Martin did not attend, endorse, or help plan any part of the Jan. 6 rally or breach of the U.S. Capitol. In fact, he repeatedly condemned the violence that occurred that day. In relation to the events of January 6, over 1,000 people were interviewed as part of the extensive work of the House Select Committee, and Mark Martin was not one of them,” said HPU spokeswoman Pam Haynes, via email.

For his part, Martin defended his actions without giving details of his involvement.

“With respect to the 2020 presidential election, I have not been retained as counsel by any person or organization and have not been counsel of record in any legal proceedings,” Martin told Inside Higher Ed, noting that he was not present for the events that unfolded. in Washington on January 6 and that he “condemned the violence and lawlessness that took place” in the aftermath of the elections.

On the High Point campus, Martin’s nomination received little pushback.

Faculty Senate Chairman Peter Summers said by email that while some High Point University faculty members raised concerns after the hiring, “that was all it was necessary, given our lack of authority”.

Off campus, however, activists and local editorial pages skewered Martin and High Point.

“Mark Martin’s repeated attempts to help Donald Trump steal the 2020 election were a flagrant violation of basic constitutional principles,” Blair Reeves, executive director of advocacy group Carolina Forward, said in a statement. “Martin was an enthusiastic and willing participant in an effort to overthrow a duly elected US government, and helped inspire the horror of the January 6 right-wing terrorist attack on the US Capitol. He is no longer fit to practice law, much less direct the course of legal education based on a Constitution for which he shows pure contempt.

Local editorial pages questioned the hiring, with some saying Martin went from a “moderate Republican” to an unexpected Trump loyalist providing legal advice that many experts have found to be flawed. The Triad City Beat asked, “What kind of law will they teach there?”

That’s a question HPU officials and Martin seem unwilling to answer.

The role of a dean of law

As Dean of the HPU School of Law, Martin will wield considerable influence.

Stephen Gillers, a professor at New York University School of Law and author of a textbook on legal ethics, likens the role of the dean of law school to that of the CEO of a company, although with somewhat less power, given the role of faculty in setting up academic studies. policies and curricula.

“Among their most important tasks are raising funds, encouraging admitted students to choose the school, encouraging people who have received offers to join the faculty to accept, and making contact with the elders. Most deans teach a reduced charge. A few may not teach at all,” Gillers explained via email, noting that deans shape students’ legal studies no more than other professors.

But the role of a founding dean is somewhat different from that of leading an established program.

“It’s daunting to think that you’re building a law school and establishing a curriculum,” said Ellen Yaroshefsky, professor of legal ethics and director of the Monroe Freedman Institute for the Study of Law. Legal Ethics at the Maurice A. Deane School of Hofstra University. of the law. “You have to go through the whole process of dealing with the American Bar Association and getting certified. There are standards that govern ABA-accredited law schools, which include curriculum, diversity, student voice, and student representation. It includes all kinds of programs and includes clinical training and a wide range of various law school issues.

Experts say a big part of a founding dean’s job is to shape the direction of the law school.

“A founding dean should be able to help other stakeholders develop their vision and mission for the law school,” said Susan Fortney, law professor and program director for Advancing Ethics. law at Texas A&M University. “If you go to an established school, no matter where it is in the food chain of the rankings, there will already be preconceived ideas about the vision and the mission. But, I think for a founding dean, he’s someone who really should have a stake in helping others articulate what that vision and mission should be.

An effective dean, she added, can work with students and faculty of all political persuasions. One concern, Fortney said, is that the perception of partisanship can complicate that mission, with students coming with their own preconceptions about the dean’s political background.

“Unfounded” legal advice

On paper, Martin’s qualifications are considerable. But some legal experts say the misguided advice he allegedly gave Trump on Jan. 6 is so far beyond reality that it should have raised serious concerns for the HPU authorities who hired Martin.

Yaroshefsky noted, “We can have reasonable disagreements about the interpretation of the Constitution,” but the advice Martin allegedly gave Trump challenges his judgement.

“This advice is so remote to any reasonable viewer of the law that it can only be perceived as a misrepresentation and should be considered as such,” Yaroshefsky said. “Would that mean he shouldn’t be the dean?” No, that means people appointing him dean should think twice.

Gillers agreed, saying Martin’s advice to Trump had no legal basis.

“A number of legal scholars have said that this view is unfounded, that there is no support at all. A school should be very concerned about the appointment of a dean who may have made baseless legal arguments in public statements, especially given the foreseeable consequences here,” Gillers said.

“But it’s a decision of the appointing authority,” he added.

HPU reinforced Martin’s argument that his conversations with Trump were confidential. Officials told local media that the university “does not comment on speculation or attorney/client confidentiality issues.” But Martin said Trump had never been a client. Since his role was an informal adviser, experts say solicitor-client privilege does not apply.

Martin noted that he was not asked to speak to the House committee investigating the insurrection. He has defended his role as adviser to Trump in efforts to thwart the 2020 election, arguing that it is consistent with his commitment to upholding the US Constitution.

“The rule of law allows individuals and parties to challenge election results in court if they believe the results are against the law,” he told Inside Higher Ed. that the rule of law works, and that is what I support. It matches who I am, my life’s work, and the oath I took to uphold the Constitution.

Ultimately, Martin wants to stand trial for his long legal career, not the widely ridiculed legal advice he allegedly gave Trump in a seven-minute phone call.

“I hope reasonable people will take a hard look at my long career in public service and not rush to judgement. With major challenges looming for our country both domestically and internationally, I hope that we will come together as Americans and heal as a nation,” he said.

