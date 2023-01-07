PM Modi chairs conference of chief secretaries heralding a new era of cooperative federalism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the national conference of chief secretaries focused on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in the nation’s capital on Friday.

The three-day conference started yesterday.

The idea behind this conference is that cooperative federalism, through central ministries and departments working with the states in seamless coordination, is an essential pillar for the development and progress of the New India.

With this vision in mind, PM Modi conceptualized this conference, which was first held in June 2022 in Dharamshala.

This year, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries runs from January 5 to January 7. More than 200 bureaucrats including central government officials, chief secretaries and other senior officials from all states/union territories and experts in the field, are attending the conference, the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. Minister (CPM).

Participation in the conference of chief secretaries. It is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important political topics and to build team spirit to take India to new heights. pic.twitter.com/87ErcNoDlT Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2023

This is not an isolated example of when Prime Minister Modi attempted to leverage cooperative federalism to usher in efficiency and synergy to address many of India’s intractable challenges. Over the past 8 years, PM Modi has strived to make the process of policy making and implementation more collaborative and consultative, thus making India more federally governed.

The statement lists numerous occasions when Prime Minister Modi took steps to strengthen India’s federal structure and improve centre-state relations.

The Ambitious Districts Program was launched by Prime Minister Modi in January 2018 with the aim of accelerating the transformation of the country’s most backward districts through the convergence of government programs and programs.

The overall strategy of the Ambitious Neighborhoods Program includes: Convergence – between central and state programs; Collaboration – between the Centre, the State, the district administration, development partners and citizens; and Competition – between districts.

Having had the vast experience of governing a state as CM of Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi knows that the key to development for states is the availability of sufficient resources. Taking a significant step in this direction, the government took the decision to increase the states’ share of the divisible pool of taxes from 32% to 42%. This provided states with more resources to design and implement programs based on their requirements and needs, the statement said.

PM Modi initiated the unique concept of PRAGATI. This unique initiative brings together the most senior officials of central government (Secretary), state government (Chief Secretary) and other officials around the same table with the Prime Minister, all working together proactively to improve timelines for the implementation of various government programs and programs.

Additionally, the Goods and Services Tax Board is a joint forum where the center and the states are partners in decision-making on GST-related matters. The functioning of the Council is an example of fiscal federalism based on decision-making by consensus.

Along the lines of ‘cooperative federalism’, Modi addressed the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state interior ministers in October 2022, where the prime minister said, ‘Chintan Shivir is a prime example of cooperative federalism’.

In addition, the Modi government regularly organizes zonal council meetings to strengthen and promote cooperative federalism in the country.

In September 2022, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat via video conference. The conference advanced the spirit of cooperative federalism and created further synergy between central and state governments in formulating better policies on environmental issues.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Center-State Science Conclave’ in Ahmedabad in September 2022 via video conference. It was a one-of-a-kind conclave aimed at strengthening coordination and collaboration mechanisms among the Central States to create a strong ecosystem of science, technology and innovation across the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has a unique opportunity to become the chairman of the G20 group of countries and hold its meetings throughout the year. These gatherings will be held across the country to showcase different cultures, customs and cuisines on the world stage. Aware of the importance of supporting all States in this endeavour, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting of State Governors and Chief Ministers and Union Territory Lieutenant Governors on 9 December to discuss related to India’s G20 Presidency.

To ensure that collective efforts are made by central ministries and states in the effort to clean up the Ganges River, the Prime Minister has conceptualized the National Ganges Council. Recently, the Prime Minister chaired the second meeting of the Council on December 30 via video conference despite the death of his mother.

Prime Minister Modi had also addressed the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state interior ministers in October 2022, where the Prime Minister said that ‘Chintan Shivir is an excellent example of cooperative federalism’.