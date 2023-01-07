Dear Pak Jokowi, please hear the IMF and World Bank warnings

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The global economy is expected to experience darkness in 2023. This is due to several factors known as The Perfect Storm including high and out of control inflation, causing economic disruption ranging from economic contraction to economic recession to by stagflation.

This warning was issued by four international institutions, namely the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The four international institutions forecast Indonesia’s economic growth in 2023 on an annual basis (from year to year/year) is estimated between 4.7% and 5%. This projection is lower than the government estimate of 5.3%. However, Bank Indonesia predicts economic growth of 4.5% to 5.3%.

Meanwhile, the IMF is keeping Indonesia’s economic projection for this year at 5.3%. However, it cut its economic growth projection from 5.2% to 5% in 2023.

This 5% growth is higher than that of other developed countries, such as the United States, which is estimated at 1.6% in 2022 and will decrease to 1% in 2023.

Then the World Bank or World Bank cut Indonesia’s economic growth projections in 2023 from 5.1% yoy to 4.8% yoy.

The December 2022 edition of the World Bank projects that Indonesia’s economic growth will reach 5.2% in 2022, then slow slightly to 4.8% in 2023, then 4.9% in 2024, and increase to 5 % in 2025.

“With growth, it should average 4.9% over the medium term (2023-2025),” Kahkonen said in his official broadcast mid-December 2022, quoted Saturday (07/01/2023).

Furthermore, the Asian Development Bank (AfDB) estimates that in 2023, the Indonesian economy will grow by 4.8% year-on-year, which is lower than the initial estimate of 5%.

Quoting the December 2022 edition of the Asian Development Outlook report, Indonesia’s economic growth in 2022 will be maintained at around 5.4% year-on-year amid global economic volatility.

Nevertheless, the weakening that occurred in the developed countries, made the ADB foresee that the growth in the country would slow down. “Real GDP grew at a strong rate of 5.7% in the third quarter of 2022. However, headwinds will slow economic growth in 2023 to 4.8%,” the AfDB writes in its report.

Meanwhile, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in the OECD Economic Outlook publication predicts that the Indonesian economy will grow only 4.7% in 2023, down from the projection. initial 4.8%.

The expected decline in growth in the OECD area is believed to be due to growth in domestic demand and private sector consumption, which has been contained in an environment of high inflation.

In addition to the shadow of inflation, the national economy next year will also be overshadowed by global issues related to energy, fertilizer and food.

The emergence of political momentum in view of the 2024 presidential election will also begin to be felt next year.

The OECD also believes that there are a number of risks that could hamper Indonesia’s economic growth in the future.

“Monetary policy must remain tight, while support for vulnerable households must be maintained,” the OECD explained.

The predictions of these international institutions cannot be taken for granted. The reason is that this prediction comes with a warning that has been repeated over and over. Apart from that, the war situation in Ukraine and the tightening of interest rates in developed countries have not calmed down yet. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy began to “cough”.

The IMF has also declared that a third of the world economy will experience a recession. This was conveyed by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in an interview with CBS some time ago. He said 2023 would be a tough year for the global economy as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – were all weakened.

“We estimate that a third of the global economy will experience a recession. Even a country that is not in a recession, it will look like a recession for hundreds of millions of people,” Georgieva said.

Jokowi’s response

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) understood this. Jokowi even mentioned that 2023 is a test year for Indonesia.

“If we look globally, 2022 is a year of turbulence, 2023 is a year of exams. If we can get through yesterday’s turbulence in 2022, we hope that in 2023 this year will be over, God willing, this will be easier in 2024,” Jokowi said. .

However, he still hopes that Indonesia can still grow by around 5% this year.

The Minister of Finance for the period 2014-2016, Bambang PS Brodjonegoro, said that economic growth could exceed 5% under several conditions. One of them is to aim for investment growth of 6%.

“Our economic growth is 5% or a little less than 5%. But if there are efforts from the government on the investment side in the direction of encouraging investment to grow by 6% or even 7 %. Maybe it can slightly boost the economic growth so that it can stay above 5%,” Bambang said on the Profit show, CNBC Indonesia TV.

This step, Bambang said, must be done. If this is not done, Indonesia’s growth can only follow the trend of household consumption and 5% will be the upper limit.

save money

A number of international institutions have suggested that Indonesia needs to manage external challenges well in order to maintain strong growth. A prudent policy is essential.

The state budget deficit for 2023 is expected to be less than 3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or 2.84% of GDP to be precise, which is equivalent to IDR 598.2 trillion. Bring its budget deficit back to pre-crisis levels.

This is seen by a number of international institutions as a good step, as a reduced budget deficit will help keep inflation low and improve the debt position.

This means that the government has plenty of room to be able to react, if at any time a situation deteriorates. It also enhances Indonesia’s credibility in the eyes of investors, both domestically and internationally.

President Jokowi’s administration seems to be very prepared for this condition. The administration of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has proven to accumulate fantastic amounts of “savings” in the public treasury. Savings from the public treasury can serve as a cushion for emergency financing.

The Ministry of Finance noted that the calculation of the remaining budget for 2022 (SiLPA) last December reached IDR 119.2 trillion. In 2021, the government will also have Rp 165 trillion of SiLPA. This SiLPA will be added to the Supplementary Budgetary Balance (SAL) stack.

Meanwhile, SAL is a combination of SiLPA from year to year. Looking at the calculations above, SAL can penetrate IDR 284.2 trillion from 2021 and 2022 fiscal years alone.

With this SAP, the government should have a comfortable respite, while bringing the deficit back to a range below 3% in 2023.

