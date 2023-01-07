Opinion: As Xi Jinping faces crisis, Ottawa is finally taking China threat seriously

Charles Burton is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a non-resident senior fellow at the Center for European Values ​​for Security Policy in Prague, and a former diplomat at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing.

Patients lie on beds in the emergency department of a Shanghai hospital amid a worrying rise in COVID-19 cases in China.STAFF/Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message is usually chauvinistic and stern. But this year, after his government rushed to drop its draconian COVID-19 measures last month following widespread protests, Xi has sounded defensive and condescending.

The concerns of the people are what I always care about, he said, and the aspirations of the people are what I always seek.

This reflects the marked change in fortune Mr. Xi has experienced over the past three months. At the Chinese Communist Party Congress in October, the strongman must have felt he was establishing his place among the great emperors of China’s history, as he banished his remaining political rivals and cemented his grip by claiming an unprecedented third term as general secretary of the Communist Party, president of the country and head of the army. But he could never have foreseen how domestic and international factors would abruptly thwart his Chinese dream of national rejuvenation: his plan to replace the liberal democratic international rules-based world order with a China-centric community of the common destiny of humanity by 2050.

Mr. Xi’s hubristic power grab and gross misapprehension of the social costs of his zero-COVID pandemic approach is only part of the story. Vladimir Putin’s fixation on sticking him to the West and avenging the Soviet Union unravels his efforts to subordinate Ukraine, representing his first step in restoring a Russian empire, paralleling Ms. Xi to make amends for what he perceives as China’s loss of face and diminished national prestige by the rise of the West over the decades. But Russia’s stumbles in Ukraine have reminded the world that China’s own ambitions to annex democratic Taiwan are not inevitable. Indeed, the Western alliance has increased its presence in the Indo-Pacific, including the QUAD, AUKUS, the 14-nation Indo-Pacific Framework for Prosperity, and NATO has increased its military presence there to prevent China’s neighbors from becoming accomplices to Mr. Xi’s geostrategic expansionism, through China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Here in Canada, the era of appeasement with China is rapidly ending. Canadian ministers are now talking about decoupling, friendship, supply chain resilience (especially in critical minerals) and efforts to prevent the import of Chinese products made with Uyghur forced labor. Ottawa has also banned Huawei from Canada’s 5G networks and worked to prevent Western technology from being co-opted for Chinese weapons development, surveillance and spy programs.

Of course, the journey never ends. Despite the Canadian government’s new Indo-Pacific strategy, which aims to challenge Beijing’s malign plans at home and abroad, there are vested interests in this country that will seek to neutralize this effort.

But Canada will no longer tolerate China interfering in our elections and subverting our policy. We can expect Canada to take strong action against Chinese governments’ harassment of Canadians who are Tibetan or Uyghur, or who stand up for human rights and democracy. We will no longer accept clandestine espionage operations by the Chinese army and police here. China has signaled that campaigns to erode the loyalty of Chinese Canadians through misinformation and racism on WeChat and Chinese-language media will be addressed urgently.

And Mr. Xi is probably distracted right now. He is facing a major crisis at home because of the tragic chaos unfolding in hospitals and funeral homes across China after the abrupt easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Thousands of older people are now dying every day, despite years of severe lockdown and associated economic hardship. State-controlled television news stopped airing the daily charts that compared the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in China to those in the United States. Beijing’s repressive autocracy was the best way to protect people from the ravages of an airborne disease.

Abandoning all caution, Chinese citizens exasperated by the suffering and abandonment of their elders are posting so many rants on social media condemning the callousness of Mr. Xi’s policies and leadership that censors struggle to keep up.

China’s growing popular fury is a threat the regime could never have expected. If the Chinese Communist Party under Mr. Xi becomes increasingly at odds with the popular will of the people, tensions within China will continue to rise. Canada, with its positive and timely change in its policy towards China, should now also prepare for the potential consequences of political instability that may arise sooner than expected.