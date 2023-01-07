Death of Officer Brian Sicknick sparks lawsuit against Trump and 2 Capitol rioters : NPR





The hearse carrying the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick passes by saluting officers following a funeral ceremony at the United States Capitol on February 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images .

The longtime partner of a US Capitol police officer who died in the January 6 uprising has sued former President Donald Trump and two rioters for wrongful death.

Sandra Garza, who represents the estate of Brian Sicknick, says her partner’s death was “a direct and foreseeable consequence” of Trump’s words that day. She also blames Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, two men accused of assaulting Sicknick with chemical spray during the offence.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, came a day before the attack’s second anniversary. The suit is seeking at least $10 million in damages from each of the defendants.

Sicknick suffered two strokes shortly after the attack

Sicknick was part of a line of police guarding the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol the day pro-Trump mobs tried to block lawmakers from certifying President Biden’s Electoral College victory.

According to the lawsuit, Sicknick was attacked with chemical spray during the confrontation and collapsed later that evening. He suffered from two strokes and died the following day. Sicknick was 42 years old.

Although Washington DC Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco Diaz ruled that Sicknick died of “natural causes”, he further stated that the events of January 6 “played a part in his condition”, according to the trial.

Lawsuit argues Trump’s words intentionally instigated violence

The lawsuit claims Trump was behind the attack on Khater and Tanios, adding that the former president’s ‘words and conduct’ prompted violence that led to Sicknick’s injuries and eventual death. .

“Trump intentionally agitated the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the US Capitol and attack those who opposed it,” the complaint states.

He also accused Trump of failing to stop the breach and, at one point, sending tweets with “the clear intent to stir up more chaos.”

Trump has yet to face criminal charges for his role in the attack

In September, Khater and Tanios both pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement with pepper spray during the offense. Both await sentencing in the coming months.

After about 18 months of investigations, a congressional committee reviewing the attack released its findings last month, including that there is enough evidence for the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against Trump. The committee cited obstruction of due process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and conspiracy to defraud the United States by aiding, aiding or comforting those involved. in an uprising.

The panel also recommended that Congress bar the former president from holding federal office again.

The Justice Department’s own investigation into Trump is ongoing and it is unclear whether he will pursue charges against him. Meanwhile, Trump has already announced that he will run for president again in 2024.

