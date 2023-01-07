Politics
Battlefield stalemate ‘likely to continue’ as Ukraine rejects Russia’s truce offer amid Western arms aid
Unmasking the Superpower: Where the Ukraine Crisis Began Cartoon: Xu Zihe/GT
The Russian-Ukrainian stalemate on the battlefield is set to continue, along with the damage to people’s lives and economy, Chinese experts warned on Friday, after Ukraine rejected the offer of Russia’s 36-hour ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas, at a time when the United States and its NATO allies announced they would send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
The situation shows that the conditions for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are far from ripe, as the arms aid to Ukraine has revealed that the West is still trying to seize every opportunity to overthrow Russia, instead of defusing the situation, analysts said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas. According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, the Russian president instructed his defense minister to establish a ceasefire on the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12:00 p.m. Friday to 12:00 a.m. Saturday.
“As a large number of Orthodox Christians reside in the area of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire to allow them to attend church services on Christmas Eve as well as on Christmas Day,” he said. Putin said in the statement.
The announcement came hours after the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill I, called for a ceasefire. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called for a ceasefire during a phone call with Putin on Thursday.
However, Russia’s rivals remain skeptical. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded Thursday by saying Russia wanted to use the festival “as a cover” to halt Ukrainian advances and use the lull to build its own strength. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak rejected Russia’s proposal, calling it “hypocrisy”.
In Washington, US President Joe Biden said Russia was trying to “find oxygen” with the ceasefire announcement. Also on Thursday, the White House announced that the United States, along with Germany, would send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine to bolster kyiv’s military strength.
The United States will provide Bradley fighting vehicles, while Germany will send Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The two also agreed to send additional Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine, according to a Financial Times report.
France, another US NATO ally, also agreed on Wednesday to supply Ukraine with the AMX-10RC light tank, following talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Zelensky.
Zhang Hong, a senior fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said Putin’s ceasefire proposal is a unsolicited signal of tension easing.
“It could be a diplomatic fishing expedition, an attempt to find a conciliatory atmosphere, or to create some kind of goodwill,” Zhang told the Global Times on Friday.
Regarding the negative response from Ukraine and the United States, Zhang said that the main disagreement in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is over territory, with Russia welcoming peace talks based on the status quo, while that Ukraine and the West demand a return to the border before 2014. .
On the fundamental issues of territory and sovereignty, it is almost impossible for Russia, Ukraine and the West to reach a consensus, Zhang said, “A brief ceasefire will not change the vast differences in the interests of the parties. And the conditions because the current ceasefire negotiations are far from mature.”
Yang Jin, another expert in Eastern European studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that some European countries no longer import energy from Russia, which is why Germany and France align themselves on military aid to Ukraine.
Arms and vehicle aid from the West will help Ukraine’s military narrow its gap with Russia, which means the battlefield stalemate will continue, Yang said. “Continued conflict not only costs people’s lives and hurts the economy, but also hurts people’s psychology, which is something peace-loving people around the world don’t want to see.”
During a video call between Chinese and Russian leaders on December 30, 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that the road to peace talks will not be easy, but as long as the parties involved do not give up, there is will always have prospects for peace.
China will continue to maintain an objective and impartial stance, work to create synergy within the international community, and play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis peacefully, Xi said.
China’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is neutral and it has always called for a political and peaceful settlement, Yang said.
As a responsible major country, China stands ready to create conditions for peace. However, the key to resolving the crisis does not lie with China, but with the two parties to the conflict and the forces involved, such as the United States and NATO, the expert added.
