



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Chief Secretaries of State Governments to post bright and best officers to border areas districts for at least 2-3 years given the emerging geopolitical situation. He also suggested that other senior officials visit border areas more frequently, reports Dash Dipak .

Presiding over the second conference of chief secretaries of state in Delhi, the prime minister, TOI learned, also urged senior bureaucrats in all states and UT to take strong action against the threat of drugs among young people, which has become a major cause for concern. According to sources, the MP national security Advise Vikram Misri made a detailed presentation on the geopolitical situation and suggested that States should also monitor activities in areas across the border and take necessary action.

They added that the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran talked about how India can do well when the Center and the States are doing well financially. The Prime Minister spoke mainly about border areas, the need to take all necessary measures to prevent drug abuse and strengthen cybersecurity in light of emerging challenges, a source said. The prime minister will address the chief secretaries on Saturday.

Modi spent the whole day at the conference and attended all the presentations made on different issues including five years of learnings and experiences in Goods and Services Tax (GST), the push on MSMEs and the economy.

Sources said Fashion said deploying the best officers to border areas will help them better understand the issues. Officials said the Prime Ministers’ message is important, given that posting to border areas has so far been seen as a punishment and officers often try to get out of these areas. Once we put in place the mechanism for other senior officers to continue to visit these areas and spend days there, it will no longer be considered a punitive posting. It will also ensure more economic and social activities in these areas, which are currently experiencing migration, a senior official said.

It will be remembered that while visiting Mana, considered the last Indian village on the Indo-Chinese border in Uttarakhand, the PM said that he (Mana) was not the last but the first village… For me, every village on the border is the first village in the country. The people living on the border are the strongest guards in the country.

Earlier today, Modi tweeted, Attending Chief Secretaries Conference. It is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important political topics and to build team spirit to take India to new heights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/post-bright-officers-in-border-dists-pm-modi-to-chief-secys/articleshow/96802079.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

