Explanation demanded from Imran Khan for occupying the highest post of the PTI despite his disqualification





PTI President Imran Khan speaks to the media in this undated photo. PTI InstagramECP notifies PTI Chairman Imran Khan asks him to appear before him for explanation on January 11. Khan was disqualified from his seat in Mianwali for making false statements.”

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served notice on Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, demanding an explanation for still holding his party’s top job despite his disqualification.

The electorate last month launched the process to remove Khan from the post of party chairman in light of its verdict disqualifying the former prime minister in the widely publicized and discussed Toshakhana case.

In October 2022, Khan was disqualified from his Mianwali seat in the National Assembly under Article 63(1)(p) for making false statements and incorrect statement.

In its latest decision, the commission asked Khan to appear before the election watchdog, either in person or through a lawyer, on January 11 and explain his position on keeping the post of PTI president. .

The notice explains that the commission held a hearing on December 20, 2022, whereby the order was made that after hearing the claimant, we observed that the respondent, Imran Khan Niazi, holds the position of chairman of the PTI although he was disqualified/de-seat of NA-95, Mianwali-I in the order issued on October 21, 2022 by the commission for misrepresentation and misrepresentation of his assets and liabilities.

It is further observed by the commission that as per the ruling of the august Supreme Court of Pakistan reported as PLD 2017 SC692, he, being a disqualified person, cannot hold office as the chairman of any political party, namely the PTI. The respondent will be given formal notice to explain his position on 11.01.2023. You (Imran Khan) are therefore required to appear in person or through counsel before the Election Commission on January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to explain your position, the notice states.

LHC prevents ECP from stripping Imran Khan of PTI chairmanship

It may be noted that Khan challenged ECP’s decision to remove him from the position of party chairman, in the High Court of Lahore. Responding to Khan’s appeal, the LHC on Thursday prevented the electorate from stripping the former prime minister of the PTI’s top job.

In his petition, Khan argued that the ECP initiated the process of impeachment of his position as party chairman after his disqualification from the NA-95 seat of the National Assembly.

The petition said the ECP had published the notice for allegedly submitting a “false statement”; however, it cannot act as a court.

“To call Imran Khan incompetent is baseless and unlawful and the notice was served to keep him away from politics,” the petition reads.

The former Prime Minister asked the court to annul the opinion of the ECP while declaring and upholding the entry into jurisdiction and the knowledge by the electorate of his dismissal as provided for in the said opinion, “illegal, ultra vires (beyond) the powers of the ECP, unconstitutional, and of no legal effect”.

The court issued a notice ordering the ECP to refrain from taking disciplinary action until the next hearing.

