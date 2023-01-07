Politics
Can Boris Johnson really make a political comeback in 2023?
Boris Johnson believes he has unfinished business at 10 Downing Street.
We know this because, just weeks after quitting the best job in the world, he tried to get it back.
Despite managing to win the support of more than 100 Tory MPs – the minimum requirement to contest the final leadership ballot – Johnson decided to pull out of the contest at the last minute.
You cannot govern effectively if you do not have a united party in parliament, he said.
His analysis was correct and applies just as much to Rishi Sunak as it does to Johnson himself.
Barely two months after taking over from Liz Truss, Sunak finds himself at the head of a parliamentary party still at war with itself with Johnson and his supporters determined to make his life as difficult as possible.
It has led to speculation the former prime minister could return to number 10 as early as this summer, if things go wrong for the Tories in the local elections in May.
A disastrous performance for the party could, the argument goes, force MPs with more than one eye on the next general election (due in 2024) to oust Sunak and turn back to the man who led them to power. a landslide victory in 2019.
Lord Cruddas, a former Tory party treasurer who was knighted by Johnson and a regular critic of Sunak on Twitter, is leading the charge for the Borisites.
Alongside Johnson’s former home secretary, Priti Patel, Cruddas formed the Conservative Democratic Organization in a bid to empower Conservative party members, most of whom still support the former leader.
Borrowing Johnson’s famous Brexit referendum phrase, the conservative peer said: Our main objective is to put us, the members, back in the driver’s seat to regain control.
Nadine Dorries, another prominent member of Johnson’s fan club, also made clear her displeasure with Sunak.
The prime minister has, she claimed this week, washed Johnson’s legacy down the drain by abandoning so many of his signature policies.
Lord Greenhalgh, who was also named a Tory peer by Johnson, told Newsnight there was a strong chance his friend and ally would be back at number 10 by the end of the year.
To add to the intrigue, Johnson announced that he intended to run for Uxbridge in the next election rather than leave Parliament altogether like former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron.
Paul Goodman, former Conservative MP and now highly respected editor of the ConservativeHome website, written in The Times that he believed a Johnson return was reckless but cannot be ruled out.
Boris Johnson’s return to No 10 this year has some plausibility at least for his Westminster supporters, he wrote.
write in the new statesmanformer cabinet minister David Gauke, not a fan of Johnson, admitted that the idea that he could return this year is gaining momentum.
The more you think about it, the less incredible a Johnson comeback seems, he said. We may not be done with him yet.
Dead in the water
Others, however, think the prospect of Johnson returning to the top job is a failure.
Hell maybe try, although I doubt it, a former minister told HuffPost UK. But his chances of success would be nil.
Another high-ranking conservative is even more blunt.
The Conservative Party would be dead in the water if it got rid of another leader, they said.
A conservative insider pointed out that Johnson is making a lot of money at the moment on the rubber chicken circuit and that should stop if he returns to number 10.
They added: Why on earth would he want to come back and try to put a broken party back together in the last days of a legislature and end up as Leader of the Opposition?
But I guess it’s a good distraction for those hardcore Boris supporters from the dire situation we find ourselves in.
An MP who has backed Johnson in the past has called on the former prime minister to back the current man in the post.
Boris could have stayed in the leadership race after reaching the voting threshold, but he wanted to come back with an overwhelming cheer, like a coronation, but that didn’t happen and he pulled out of the race for the leadership. direction, leaving many supporters discouraged and disappointed, the backbencher said. .
If he returns as party leader, it will probably be after the next election and not before, but only if he fully supports Rishi in winning the election.
Anything less than that could be his undoing and unforgiven even by those who support him.
He must bury any ill will towards Rishi and be seen as the most loyal deputy in the backseats if he is to try to become prime minister again, when that might be.
Others think Johnson might even have his eye on another one of his old jobs.
Maybe he can be mayor of London again and become popular again, a source has said.
Whether he makes another return offer or not, Johnson’s mere presence on the back benches will continue to plague Rishi Sunak no matter how long he remains prime minister.
