Donald Trump sued over deaths of Capitol police officers after Jan. 6 riot





WASHINGTON Donald Trump is blamed for the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was assaulted during the January 6, 2021 riot, in a lawsuit that claims the former president is responsible because he annoyed his supporters with false election claims and calls for action.

It cost Sicknick his life, said Sandra Garza, Sicknicks former girlfriend and representative of his estate, in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Washington.

It’s the latest civil lawsuit seeking to hold Trump legally accountable for violence on Capitol Hill. He has previously argued that he is immune from prosecution for his words and actions in relation to the events of January 6. A federal appeals court is expected to weigh in on the merits of that defense later this year.

Garza has also prosecuted Julian Khater and George Tanios, who both pleaded guilty last year to riot-related charges. As part of his plea, Khater admitted to spraying Sicknick and other officers with bear spray. Tanios admitted to buying the pepper spray and bringing it to the Capitol. Khater then took the cartridge from Khater’s backpack and used it on the officers, according to the complaint.

Sicknick later collapsed at police headquarters and died the next day. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes, although Garza’s complaint notes that the examiner had also previously said that whatever happened played a part in his condition. The government has not charged the men in connection with Sicknicks’ death.

Garzas’ lawyers blamed the former president squarely.

Trump made a clear call to action, and the crowd, including defendants Khater and Tanios, responded, Garzas’ attorneys said.

Garza is seeking at least $10 million in damages from each defendant along with punitive damages.

