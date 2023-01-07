Rahul says two Indies exist under PM Modi





Panipat (Haryana), Jan 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP government on the economy and unemployment on Friday, saying there were two Indias under Prime Minister Narendra Modi – one of farmers, workers and the unemployed and the other 100 people who hold half of the nations wealth.

Addressing a rally here as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra parties, the former Congress speaker also targeted the BJP government at the Center on Goods and Services Tax (GST) demonetization exercise ago six years and the armed forces’ new Agnipath recruiting program.

The Kashmir Kanyakumari march reached Panipat district on Thursday evening, entering Haryana for the second time. The yatra resumed Friday morning. He called Haryana, which has a BJP-led government, championing unemployment. You left everyone behind, Gandhi said when someone in the crowd claimed the state had a 38% unemployment rate.

The rally was attended by Party Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary KC Venugopal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress leader claimed that 90% of profits made by Indian companies are with just 20 companies. And half of the country’s wealth is in the hands of 100 people. This is the truth of Narendra Modis Hindustan. There are two Indias – one inhabited by farmers, workers, petty traders, unemployed youths and millions of people and the second which has 200 to 300 people, he said.

He said that Panipat was previously famous as a center of small and medium industry. Thousands of small businesses donated jobs worth thousands of dollars, he said.

And then Narendra Modi came out with demonetization and bad TPS. Demonetization and the GST were not policies, but weapons to destroy small and medium-sized businesses, he said.

He said both moves had an impact across the country.

Gandhis’ remarks on demonetization came days after the Supreme Court upheld the legality of the Centers 2016 decision to demonetize Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes.

The congressional leader also attacked the Center over the Agnipath program, under which the defense forces recruit soldiers – called Agniveers – mainly for short periods.

Under the previous government, Gandhi said, those joining the armed forces did not have to worry about length of service and retirement.

He said the program had shattered the dreams of young people who get up at 4 a.m. to train as army candidates.

Now only 25% of Agniveers will be absorbed into the military and the rest will face unemployment, he said.

He said promises made to young people were broken by Modi and the BJP. They brought the Agniveer scheme and they accuse me of speaking against the army. I protect and respect the military.

He claimed that aspirants who protest against this project have been threatened.

I have traveled over 3,000 km during the yatra so far, and these seekers tell me that their dreams have been shattered, their future ruined, he said.

Targeting the BJP, Gandhi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra showed a way against fear and hatred.

Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs – all people walk hand in hand, no one asks where they are from. Ordinary people connect to this yatra and offer food and all their help, he said.

He reiterated that he was opening a shop of love in the market of hate through the yatra. The yatra, which started in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end with Gandhi raising the national flag in Srinagar on January 30.

So far the march has also covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

