Appreciate the Indonesian national team, Jokowi: a great opportunity later in the second leg





SUKABUMIUPDATE.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi appreciated the Indonesian national team’s effort to score against Vietnam in the semi-final of the first leg of the 2022 AFF Cup on Friday (01/06/2023). However, the match which took place at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) ended without a winner with a final score of 0-0. “I saw all the players working hard from start to finish, but the result was 0-0,” Jokowi told the media after the match. Also Read: Coming to Cikembar Sukabumi, West Java Deputy Governor Says He Will Construct 3km Damaged Roads Jokowi also motivated coach Shin Tae-yong’s team to stay enthusiastic. Indeed, there is still the second leg of the 2022 AFF Cup Semi-Final to be held at My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday, January 9, 2023. “We still have a big chance later in the round [kedua] in Vietnam,” the president added. The President attended the match accompanied by the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali and the President of the PSSI Mochamad Iriawan. Also Read: Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup: Score Predictions, Line-ups & Head-to-Head A similar opinion was expressed by Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali. He said the game for the Indonesian national football team was extraordinary, although they had to settle for a 0-0 draw. The Menpora hope that in the second leg, the national team players can show their best performances so that they can qualify for the 2022 AFF Cup final.

