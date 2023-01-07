Donald Trump ordered by judge to face fraud trial in New York





A New York judge said on Friday that former US President Donald Trump faces a lawsuit from the state attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overstating the assets of his namesake real estate company and his own worth. net.

Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, and the Trump Organization last September over an alleged scheme to inflate Trump’s assets by billions of dollars over a decade of lies to banks and insurers, in what she called mind-boggling fraud.

Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron dismissed defense claims that James waited too long to file a lawsuit, failed to establish fraud and should have better justified the charges. $250 million in damages it was seeking.

He also said Ivanka Trump could be prosecuted despite her claims that she hadn’t falsified assessments and hadn’t worked for the Trump Organization since 2017, saying she could be held liable for participating to persistent harm.

The judge also decided not to sanction the defendants for making arguments including that James was on a political witch hunt and lacked the legal authority to prosecute.

A sophisticated defense attorney should have known better, Engoron wrote nonetheless.

Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, James said Trump had engaged in years of extensive financial fraud to enrich himself and cheat the system, and had to defend himself in court.

She also wants to bar the Trumps from running businesses in New York and ban Trump and his company from acquiring real estate there for five years. A trial on October 2 is scheduled.

The lawsuit is one of several legal issues plaguing Trump, who is seeking another term as president in 2024.

They include criminal investigations related to the FBI’s seizure of government documents from his Florida home and his role in efforts to nullify or interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Manhattan District Attorneys’ Office is also conducting a criminal investigation into the civil James case, and the Trump Organization faces a Jan. 13 conviction after being found guilty of tax evasion in a separate New York case.

