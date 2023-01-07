Putin’s unilateral ceasefire should have started in Ukraine – War in Ukraine – World

A girl lights a candle before the start of the Orthodox Christmas at St. Michael’s Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. AP

Putin’s order to halt fighting for 36 hours over Orthodox Christmas came after Moscow suffered its worst reported loss of life of the war and Ukraine’s allies pledged to send armored vehicles and a second Patriot air defense battery to assist Kyiv.

A senior Ukrainian official said shortly after Russia’s supposed pause in the fighting began that forces from Moscow struck the southern city of Kherson in an attack that left several dead or injured.

“There have been at least four explosions… They are talking about a ceasefire. It is with him that we are at war,” said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration.

He did not say whether the strikes themselves took place before or after the start of the ceasefire.

Both countries celebrate Orthodox Christmas and the Russian leader’s order came following calls for a ceasefire from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch supporter of Putin.

Ceasefire “not serious”

The shutdown was to begin Friday (09:00 GMT) and last until late Saturday (21:00 GMT), the Kremlin said.

Ukraine dismissed it as a strategy by Russia to buy time to regroup its forces and strengthen its defenses after a series of battlefield reversals.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the unilateral ceasefire “cannot and should not be taken seriously”, while a close adviser said Russia “must leave the occupied territories” so that it there is a genuine relaxation of hostilities.

US President Joe Biden was equally dismissive.

“He was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches” on December 25 and New Year’s Day, he said. “I think he’s trying to find oxygen.”

And British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on Twitter: “A 36-hour pause in Russian attacks will do nothing to advance the prospects for peace.”

Since the invasion began on February 24 last year, Russia has occupied parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, but Kyiv has reclaimed swaths of its territory and this week claimed a New Year strike that killed dozens of Moscow soldiers.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that in a phone conversation with Erdogan, Putin told the Turkish leader that Moscow was ready for dialogue if Kyiv recognized “new territorial realities”.

He was referring to Russia’s claim to have annexed four regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, although they do not fully control them.

Kirill, 76, launched his call for a ceasefire “so that the Orthodox can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ”, he said on Thursday on the official website of the church.

The Kremlin’s decision to send troops to Ukraine caused many clerics who had remained loyal to Kirill to turn away from Moscow.

In May, the Moscow-backed branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church severed ties with Russia, citing its lack of condemnation of the fighting.

More weapons for Ukraine

News of Putin’s ceasefire order came as Germany and the United States pledged additional military aid to Kyiv, with Biden saying the pledged equipment is coming at a “point criticism of the war.

Washington and Berlin said in a joint statement that they will supply Kyiv with Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles respectively.

And “Germany will join the United States in providing an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine,” the statement said, doubling the number of advanced systems that have been promised to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced fresh calls to deliver Leopard light tanks, long sought after by Kyiv after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French-made AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine.

Putin’s ceasefire order came a day after Moscow lifted its death toll in its worst reported loss from a Ukrainian strike to 89 dead.

Ukraine’s Military Strategic Communications Unit said nearly 400 Russian soldiers died in the eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka, held by pro-Russian forces. Russian commentators have said the death toll could be far higher than the Kremlin figures.

