China, Turkmenistan strengthen ties – Xinhua English.news.cn

President Xi Jinping and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov shake hands after signing a joint declaration between China and Turkmenistan in Beijing on Friday. The two presidents met at the Great Hall of the People. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily]



Nations agree to build a community with a shared future

China and Turkmenistan on Friday announced the elevation of their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, with the two sides pledging to enhance comprehensive cooperation, support each other on issues related to their core interests and build community. of fate.

President Xi Jinping and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov made the announcement during talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Berdimuhamedov was on a state visit to China from Thursday to Friday, his first visit to China since taking office last year.

The two presidents signed a joint statement, which indicates that during their meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields as well as regional and international issues of common interest, and reached a broad consensus.

They also witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation documents in various fields, including natural gas, joint development of the Belt and Road, green development, digital economy and health.

During their talks, the two presidents stressed the enormous potential and bright prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, especially the importance of strengthening the partnership in natural gas.

In terms of partnership in mutual connectivity, the two sides are committed to advancing cooperation in road transport and cross-border transport.

Xi underscored the similar converging values, goals and interests shared by the two nations, saying they should work together on their respective paths to rejuvenation, enhance their complementary strengths, explore more potential for cooperation and achieve greater cooperation. common growth.

Building a China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future will further deepen pragmatic cooperation, address each other’s concerns and cement their traditional friendship, he said.

Xi called on the two nations to support each other on issues concerning their core interests, respect the development path they choose based on their own national conditions, further align their development strategies and continue to work together. expand and deepen cooperation.

He stressed the need for the two sides to further cooperate on law enforcement and biosecurity, jointly fight terrorism, separatism and extremism, and build the security shield for the development of the two nations. .

The energy sector should be the priority of bilateral cooperation, with natural gas cooperation being the cornerstone of bilateral relations, Xi said, adding that greater cooperation in the field of natural gas was consistent with the strategic and long-term interests of both parties.

Xi also urged the two countries to further explore the potential of cooperation in green energy, natural gas exploitation and technological equipment, and work on cooperation covering all industrial chains. .

Turkmenistan is a major supplier of natural gas to China, with the two countries having developed three gas pipelines under a project known as the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline. The project supplies natural gas to more than 500 million people in 27 provincial-level regions and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Berdimuhamedov said at a ceremony in June that the construction of a fourth line of the China-Central Asia gas pipeline will raise annual transmission capacity to China to 65 billion cubic meters. The current pipeline delivered more than 40 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the January-November period last year, according to its operator.

In the joint statement issued after the meeting, the two countries pledged to ensure the proper implementation of the energy agreements already signed, to accelerate the negotiations on natural gas and to accelerate the implementation of major projects. , including a fourth pipeline to China.

During their meeting, Xi said the cooperation mechanism between China and the five Central Asian countries is open, transparent, mutually beneficial, equal and pragmatic. China is ready to work with Turkmenistan to ensure the success of the first summit between China and the five nations, he said.

Xi said China supports constructive cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and is willing to make joint efforts to practice genuine multilateralism.

Berdimuhamedov hailed the centuries-old friendship between the two countries and their high-level mutual trust and cooperation, saying the ancient Silk Road brought them together.

He said his country firmly supports China’s efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and opposes any attempt to divide China.

He said he is ready to align Turkmenistan’s strategy to revive the Great Silk Road with the Belt and Road Initiative, further enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and boost energy cooperation.

Turkmenistan supports the Chinese side in hosting the summit between China and the five Central Asian countries to jointly uphold regional security and development, he said.

Berdimuhamedov also met on Friday with Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislature.