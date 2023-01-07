PM Modi ‘really goes out of his way’ to work with Sikh community: Darshan Singh Dhaliwal – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





WASHINGTON, Jan. 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “really doing everything possible” to work with the Sikh community, both inside and outside India, the businessman and Indian-American philanthropist Darshan Singh Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal was selected as one of 27 recipients of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman this year.

“I think Modi does a lot for the Sikh commander. He does a lot for the country, but especially for the Sikhs, he does a lot. And I don’t know what else can he do? He really goes out of his way to work with the Sikh community,” he told PTI in an interview.

Dhaliwal is one of two American recipients of this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honor given by the Indian government to people of Indian descent. Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx, is the other winner.

The two along with other recipients would receive the prestigious Indian President’s Award during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore from January 8-10.

Originally from Punjab, Dhaliwal immigrated to the United States in 1972. Together with his brothers, he started his business in the gasoline and real estate sectors. He owns several businesses, including more than 1,000 gas stations, with a reported annual revenue of $2 billion.

“I am really grateful to the Indian government (for this award). In fact, I was surprised (when I saw my name among the winners). I was shocked to receive the award, said Dhaliwal, who is leaving for India this week to attend the PBD meeting in Indore.

"I think we have the best prime minister. We should work with him and help him achieve what he wants to do. He is doing very well for the country and when India does good, we (people of Indian origin) do good, Dhaliwal said in response to a question.

