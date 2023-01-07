At the start of his term as president, Jokowi confesses that he was uncomfortable with the Paspampres





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a speech along with congratulations during the 77th Paspampres Service Day Celebration at Mako Paspampres, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta on Saturday (01/07/2023). The remarks were conveyed by Jokowi through a virtual video which was shown during the Paspampres Bhakti Day ceremony. Before congratulating the Paspampres on his birthday, Jokowi recounted his experience when he was president for the first time. He admitted that he felt uncomfortable being followed by Paspampres. However, because he had to follow security procedures, over time Jokowi got used to it and witnessed the professionalism of the Paspampres in protecting himself and his family. “Over eight years, Iriana and I have never been separated from Paspampres. At first I felt uncomfortable with their presence, what is it? Followed everywhere, escorted everywhere. But over time, Paspampres has shown its professionalism and reliability in carrying out escorts,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also admitted that he felt how difficult it was to become a member of Paspampres who had to perform escorts under all circumstances. “I feel the difficulties that Paspampres face in performing escorts, especially in the current era of social media. But with the capabilities they have, Paspampres can perform their duties very well,” he said. At 77, Jokowi advised Paspampres troops to continue to perform their escort duties in a humane manner, especially when dealing with the public. “Humanistic but firm, although I still remind him sometimes,” Jokowi said. For the record, every January 3, Paspampres celebrates an anniversary or service day that coincides with the formation of Paspampres on January 3, 1946. The establishment of Paspampres Service Day on January 3, 1946 was based on Commander TNI Decree Number Kep /479 /VI/2002 of July 23, 2002 . Publisher: Mashoud Toarik ([email protected]) Source: Investor Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/national/318472/awal-jabat-presiden-jokowi-mengaku-sempat-kurang-nyaman-diikuti-paspampres The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos