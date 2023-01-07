Boris Johnson’s allies plan his return





Updated Saturday, January 7, 2023 –

00:43 The Conservative Democratic Organization, led by Peter Cruddas, reopens the war of the “conservatives” Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a check-in session. AFP

Profile Rishi Sunak, the “first” of records

Rishi Sunak, the “first” of records The correspondent’s gaze The One Thousand and One Crisis of the United Kingdom by Rishi Sunak All together, Boris Johnson’s former allies have decided to favor his return to power by following a strategy similar to that which Jeremy Corbyn pursued as Labor leader, thanks to the support of the bases. the momentum of the conservatives was baptized as Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO, for its acronym in English) and is led by the former treasurer of the party Pierre Cruddasraised to the House of Lords by Johnson himself in 2020. As revealed The Guardianthe new internal current of the conservatives has another lord as vice-president, Stephen Greenhalgh, who was Deputy Mayor of London under Johnson. Former Home Secretary Go Limpet and the former culture secretary Nadine Dorries -both ousted by Rishi Sunak- have given their support to the new organization, which aspires to redefine the rules of operation of the party and to reopen the interminable war of conservatives. “Our grassroots are the heart and soul of our party,” Patel herself wrote, pledging her support for the campaign. The CDO proposes to save the currency Take back controlthis time to justify the ability of the bases to Check the party against the apparatus which allowed the election of Rishi Sunak as conservative leader with the vote of the deputies but without counting the 172,000 militants (the same ones who two months before elected Liz Truss and promoted her disastrous mandate of 45 of the). Even before completing his first 100 days in Downing Street, Sunak became a favorite target of Johnson allies such as Nadine Dories, who accused the first to “throw away three years of progressive progress conservatives“. The conservative press, with The daily mail in the head, begins to openly question Sunak’s economic credo and turn to the political center. ‘Johnson could return unless Sunak shows he has a vision for the future,’ warns newspaper columnist Anne McElvoyechoing growing discontent. return announced Johnson has previously threatened to return after his successor Liz Truss fiasco, but decided against fighting Sunak for the pressure from their own deputies. “I’m sure Cincinnatus will return to Downing Street at some point this year,” predicted Lord Stephen Greenhalgh. News of Johnson’s hypothetical return, however, sent blisters among his own MPs. “God help us!” proclaimed his former Brexit minister David Davis. Others have directly questioned the record of the godfather of Boris, the former banker Pierre Cruddaswho had to step down as Conservative Party treasurer in 2012 when The Sunday Times revealed that he had come to vote on bills – from 120,000 to 280,000 euros – to guarantee “direct access” to David Cameron. According to the criteria of The trust project Know more

