A New York state judge on Friday denied motions by former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump to dismiss the New York Attorney General’s $250 million lawsuit, ruling some of the frivolous arguments.

Judge Arthur Engoron previously dismissed several of Trump’s legal arguments when he imposed a monitor on the Trump Organization last year.

In a written order on Friday, he ruled that repeating Trump’s arguments was frivolous.

Reading those arguments was, to quote baseball sage Lawrence Peter (Yogi) Berra, Dj seen again, Judge wrote.

Engoron had considered imposing sanctions on Trump’s lawyers, but decided against it.

A sophisticated defense attorney should have known better, the judge wrote, adding, “In its discretion, this Court will not impose sanctions, which the Court finds unnecessary, after making its case.

The judge also rejected Trump’s arguments that some of the alleged fraudulent behavior occurred beyond the statute of limitations.

Ivanka Trump, who left the company to go to the White House in 2017, argued that the claims against her were statute-barred and that she had not personally falsified any business documents. The judge said the attorney general’s office had alleged Trump’s liability enough to survive a motion to dismiss.

In a motion to dismiss, the judge must give more favorable weight to the plaintiff’s allegations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James originally filed a lawsuit in September, in which she alleged the Trumps used fraudulent financial statements to obtain favorable insurance rates, loans and tax benefits. The Trumps say the investigation is politically motivated.

In the months that followed, Donald Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, tried to block James’ investigation through several legal avenues.

In December, a federal judge in Florida denied his request to block James’ office from obtaining records from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which he used to hold his businesses when he became president in 2017.

Donald Trump filed a civil lawsuit in November, hours after a New York judge denied an attempt to move James’s trial to another division of New York state court.

This story has been updated with additional information.

