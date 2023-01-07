Lula da Silva wants to intensify bilateral relations and Xi Jinping agrees: “Important strategic partnership”

Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s new president last Sunday. During the ceremony, due to scheduling problems, the Chinese president was unable to attend. However, in a message to his Brazilian counterpart, he stressed the great importance of the strategic partnership, which pleased Lula, as he also intends to further intensify bilateral relations between the two countries and solve a political problem. that Jair Bolsonaro left on a tightrope.

Although it is Brazil’s main economic partnerCurrently, political relations between Xi Jinping and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are not the best. Now, however, everything promises to change, not least because the friendship between Lula and Xi Jinping goes back a long way, with the first meetings between the two dating back to 2008 and 2009, when Lula was Brazil’s first president, between 2003 and 2011.

Message from Xi Jinping to Lula also conveys the same idea. Since China and Brazil established diplomatic ties 48 years ago, bilateral relations have developed profoundly, Xi said in the message carried by the official Xinhua News Agency. The Chinese leader also stressed that the ties between the two countries are a model for developing countries, pointing out that China and Brazil are developing countries with global influence and important emerging markets with common interests.

The Chinese president added that he wants to take the China-Brazil partnership to a higher level and said he is willing to work with the South American country to find development models suited to the conditions of each nation.

It is also for this agreement that Lula da Silva grants, that of wanting to increase relations between the two countries.

I received a letter from Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan from President Xi Jinping with his greetings and willingness to expand cooperation. China is our biggest trading partner and we can still expand relations between our countries, Brazil’s new president said in a post on Twitter.

And to strengthen ties between the two countries, Lula da Silva must already go to China in the first months of 2023.

In the same way that he was invited to go to the United States and it was not possible, but to go, it is already agreed, an official visit to the United States, in the same way that an official visit to China, briefly at the start of his term in the first three months At most, I imagine, said Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Absent from Brazil, Xi Jinping then sent his deputy Wang Qishan, who spoke with Lula da Silva, to a meeting which served to lay the first foundations for this new political and commercial relationship. Prior to this trip, however, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had also highlighted the relationship between the two countries, stressing that the partnership will tend to reach new heights.

We are strategic partners. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 48 years ago, bilateral relations have witnessed solid and stable development, with fruitful practical cooperation in various sectors, spokesperson Wang Wenbin added, noting later that the comprehensive nature and partnership is becoming more and more pronounced.

We believe that this visit will give a strong impetus our global strategic partnership and elevate it to new heights, bringing more benefits to countries and peoples and contributing to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity, he concluded.

POLITICAL RELATIONSHIP FROM MORE TO LESS

During Lula’s first two terms, between 2003 and 2011, commercial and political relations between Brazil and China intensified, marked in particular by the formation of the bloc of emerging economies BRICS, which also includes Russia, India and South Africa.

A relations between Beijing and Brasilia have cooledIt was, however, under the mandate of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, who took power with the promise of reformulating Brazilian foreign policy, with a rapprochement with the United States, and to question decades of alliance with the emerging world. In fact, Jair Bolsonaro even claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic had a deliberate culprit, China. Strained relations have also involved Bolsonaro’s children, who have been critical of Xi Jinping’s government, but after Donald Trump’s departure from the United States government, the rhetoric began to change.

There has been no rapprochement of the leaders, but business relations have improved. This proves that despite Bolsonaro’s approach to the United States, especially during Donald Trump’s presidency, the truth is that China has remained Brazil’s main trading partner, something that has been happening for almost 10 years. a decade, having even become one of the main sources of direct investment in the country.

Read also: No Brazilian government can risk a deliberate withdrawal from China

According to data released by the government, Brazil recorded a record trade surplus of US$62.31 billion in 2022, thanks in part to increased trade with China.

China was Brazil’s top export destination last year, with sales of $91.26 billion.and also the country’s largest source of imports, with purchases of $61.5 billion.

Far behind, the European Union was the second destination for Brazilian exports, with sales of $51 billion, and the United States was the second source of imports, with $51.31 billion.

A NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH FRICA

Besides the trip to China, scheduled for the first months of this new year, Lula da Silva also has another trip on his agenda, specifically to Africa. The policy of rapprochement with the continent it was a hallmark of his previous two terms and ended up being weakened by subsequent presidents. The new Brazilian leader, by the way, wants a new philosophy of relationship with this continent, especially the Portuguese-speaking countries.

I declared that Brazil will again make Africa a priority in its relations with the world, he wrote on Twitter. Lula has thus sent a strong signal that, as when he governed between 2003 and 2011, foreign policy will be one of the axes of his third term, after four years of international isolation with the now ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. It should be noted that in the first hours after taking office, Lula da Silva met, among others, the presidents of Guinea-Bissau and Angola, Umaro Sissoco Embal and João Loureno, respectively.

One of the other meetings with European leaders was with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, curiously the first to greet Lula after taking office. The Portuguese head of state also underlined that in the first five countries to greet President Lula, there were three Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) in addition to Portugal, in first place, Timor-Leste in third, Cape Verde in fourth.

