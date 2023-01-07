Fear of entering parliament: Sharad Pawar refers to PM Modis’ remark in 2016





On Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar made a passing reference to a old remark made by Prime Minister Narendra Modiwhere he said he had no hesitation in accepting that it was Pawar who held his hand to enter politics, saying such remarks scared him into entering Parliament.

Pawar, who did not name Prime Minister Modi, made the remark after former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said he had learned his political ropes at the school of Pawars. Pawar and Shinde were talking during the inauguration of the 18th Jagtik Marathi Sammelan or World Marathi Meet in Pimpri. Shinde said he learned his political tricks from me. I was seized with fear… Because someone said that he had held my hand to enter politics. From then on, I was afraid to enter Parliament. I am afraid to enter parliament, Pawar said at the event. Prime Minister Modi and NCP leader Sharad Pawar met in parliament. (Photo: File/PMO) In 2016, at a reception in Pune, Prime Minister Modi said in his speech that he had no hesitation in accepting that it was Sharad Pawar who held his hand and taught him to walk the field. Politics. Friday’s meeting was organized by the Jagtik Marathi Academy and Dr DY Patil University of Pimpri. Speaker Sammelan Dnyaneshwar Mule, MP Satara Srinivas Patil, former Union minister Ramakant Khalap, head of the welcoming committee PD Patil, Marathi director Nagraj Manjule and actor Sayaji Shinde were among those present. Before Pawars’ speech, Shinde told the rally, you never know when Pawar will come up with a particular type of scheme. He loves Marathi manoos no matter which denomination he belongs to. He always helps them. Praising Pawars’ level of fitness, Shinde said, Pawar is eight months older than me. Yet he keeps on moving, attending one reception after another. He works day and night. I learned my political ropes in his school.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/sharad-pawar-refers-to-pm-modis-2016-remark-on-entering-parliament-8366779/

