PPID | Ministry of Environment and Forests

Number: SP. 004/HUMAS/PPIP/HMS.3/1/2023 President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo visited Elephant Crossing at KM 12 of Pekanbaru-Dumai Toll Road on Thursday, January 5, 2023. On this occasion, President Jokowi appreciated the infrastructure development always concerned about the environment and ensures the survival of wildlife. “I keep reminding you of the importance of paying attention to the environment, as we build the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road for example, there are six tunnels for the passage of elephants,” President Jokowi said. The president said these conservation efforts would also be carried out in other places so that infrastructure development does not disrupt the preservation of wild animals. “I think in several places we are building tunnels, passages for these protected animals,” the president said. In addition to the Dumai-Pekanbaru section, a wildlife passage tunnel is also being constructed on the Sigli-Banda Aceh (Sibanceh) section, specifically in Section 1 (Padang Tidji – Seulimeum). The Sibanceh wildlife tunnel is divided into three parts. The first part is a crossing with a bridge construction structure for elephants at KM 13+755 to 13+871. The second track uses rectangular precast bone concrete products for reptiles at KM 10+000 to 15+100. Meanwhile, the third is a crossing with the construction of a cabled net canopy bridge for primates from KM 11+000 to KM 13+0000. Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment and Forests, Siti Nurbaya, said that the principle of sustainable and environment-friendly development is one of the responses of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (KLHK ) concerns about the potential for massive disruption of infrastructure development to ecosystems and sustainability. flora and fauna. One of the solutions proposed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests is a governance paradigm shift that harmonizes infrastructure development and conservation through mitigation efforts to protect flora and fauna, hydrology, ecosystems, and as a whole always applying the principles of environmental protection and sustainable development. As an initiator, the Ministry of Environment and Forests strives to collaborate with ideas and stakeholders from academics, practitioners, conservationists and bureaucrats to jointly design appropriate mitigation and management measures to balance road infrastructure with the integrity of forest areas, and to be able to provide other secondary benefits. Through careful, in-depth scrutiny and measurable analysis of every use of forest areas, the Minister of Environment and Forests has finally issued the Regulation of the Minister of Environment and Forests no. P.23/Menlhk/Setjen/KUM.1/5/2019 regarding Strategic Roads in Forest Area. The purpose of issuing the regulation is to reduce the negative impact of infrastructure development in forest areas on the integrity of the forest area itself, wildlife movement space, loss of biodiversity, loss of hydrological and other important ecological functions. The Minister of Environment and Forests number P.23/MENLHK/SETJEN/KUM.1/5/2019 was used as a guide in the construction of the Trans Kalimantan National Highway in Betung Kerihun National Park, the Bantimurung Bulusaraung National Park, Gunung Leuser National Park. Park, green infrastructure studies at World Heritage sites on the island of Sumatra and, more recently, the Trans Sumatra Toll Road. It was stated that this LHK regulation facilitates three main things, namely strategic roads that cross forest areas, roads that connect and are necessary to support national strategic activities, and roads for isolated communities. While the scope regulated by this Ministry of Environment and Forestry includes strategic road development planning, criteria for strategic road development, technical requirements for strategic roads and road construction implementation strategic. *** ________

