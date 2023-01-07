How McCarthy got here: From Young Gun to Trump ally





After McCarthy first sought to replace then-President John Boehner in 2015, only to step down amid resistance from the conservative Freedom Caucus party, he worked hard to rebuild and consolidate support for the Republican Conference. That involved forging alliances with some of the same figures who once thwarted his rise, like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a former rebel and Freedom Caucus rival whom McCarthys now trusts as the lieutenant leading the Committee. judicial.

And as he neared the presidency of the 117th Congress, McCarthy also nurtured a relationship with incendiary Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), cementing his right flank ahead of a long battle for the hammer.

Indeed, some of the 57-year-old’s most important decisions were made in Congress after the 2020 election: The California Republican joined nearly 140 colleagues in challenging Trump’s loss on January 6, 2021, acting on the claims of then-presidents despite no evidence of widespread fraud and an attack on the Capitol by a violent mob.

McCarthy initially distanced herself from Trump after the riot, saying Trump was partly responsible for the violence, but later mended relations with the former Mar-a-Lago president. This quick embrace from Trump, weeks after the attack, severed already tenuous relations in the restless chamber.

Another of McCarthys’ most fateful decisions during the last Congress was to withdraw her picks for the Jan. 6 select committee after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) removed two pro-Trump members. of the panel. Their withdrawal, an extraordinary step, paved the way for anti-Trump representatives. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) to serve on the panel as its only Republicans and mostly allowed committee investigators to work with impunity. Pelosi had already named Cheney to the committee before McCarthy withdrew his picks, and only Kinzinger was subsequently added.

McCarthy’s loyalty to Trump ultimately helped revive ousted presidents in the party and earned the GOP leader his endorsement for the top job in the House. Trump made calls on behalf of McCarthys during the speaker election, and even reissued an endorsement this week, suggesting McCarthy will do a good job, maybe even a GREAT job.

New speakers’ reversal from Trump’s coldness to warmth has only fueled the portrait his opponents often paint: that of a transactional, malleable leader driven by the pursuit of power more than any specific ideological goal.

On that front, McCarthys’ dealing with conservatives that proved necessary to win the presidency included a series of significant concessions to empower his critics. In order to secure enough votes to win, among other commitments, McCarthy agreed to allow a single House member to force a vote to remove him from office.

Ultimately, McCarthy could end up owing Trump even more once the dust settles. After McCarthy nearly ruined his 14th hammer attempt, it was Trump who called out two key detractors Andy Biggs and Matt Gaetz just before they gave in, according to a person close to Trump.

McCarthy got his start on Capitol Hill as an aide to former Rep. Bill Thomas (R-Calif.), before running for office himself. He then rose through the ranks of local politics and the California State Assembly before running for and winning the Thomas House seat after his former mentors retired.

Thomas, for his part, went on to slam McCarthy for backing the 2020 election challenges.

He rose quickly up the hill, rising through the ranks of GOP whip before launching the so-called Young Guns candidate recruiting program with Ryan and former Rep. Eric Cantor (R-Va.) ahead of the 2010 election. who turned out to be a Republican. wave year. The trio also wrote a book with the same title.

But after becoming Majority Whip and then succeeding Cantor as Majority Leader, McCarthy was forced to drop out of the speakers race in 2015 before she even made it to the ballot. Republicans criticized him at the time for suggesting on Fox News that the House Republicans’ special committee in Benghazi was designed to harm Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.

After McCarthys’ withdrawal in 2015 paved the way for Ryan to become president, he became Minority Leader in 2018 when Wisconsinite left Congress after the House Democratic takeover this fall.

Meridith McGraw contributed.

