Turkish defense chief warns Syrian rebels against provocation





As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, the Turkish defense chief on Friday warned Turkey-backed Syrian armed groups against provocations, in response to protests by opposition groups against the recent Ankara-Damascus rapprochement. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated that Turkey will not say yes to any decision or meeting that is against or harms, disturbs or violates rights [of the Syrian opposition].” Our Syrian brothers and sisters should avoid all kinds of provocations and not fall into the trap, he said in Tokat province in northern Turkey. Akars’ remarks came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Thursday during a speech in Ankara, in reference to the landmark talks held in Moscow last week. Then, God willing, we will meet our foreign ministers trilaterally. Then, depending on developments, we will meet as leaders. Syrian opposition groups fighting to oust Assad have protested the recent thaw between Ankara and Damascus after 11 years of animosity between the two capitals. Following talks in Moscow between Turkish, Syrian and Russian defense ministers and intelligence chiefs last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced last Saturday that Turkey had given a nod eyeing a Russian offer to hold another three-way meeting between the leaders of the three countries. diplomats in mid-January. Russia and Iran, the Syrian government’s main allies, have long urged Turkey to engage in direct political talks with Damascus. The recent thaw between the two former foes comes at a time when Turkey is threatening to launch a new ground operation against US-allied Syrian Kurdish groups that Ankara considers “terrorists”. Akar reiterated the threats on Friday, saying his country was determined to continue its fight “until the last terrorist is eliminated”, regardless of “whoever supports them”, in apparent reference to the United States. Turkey has backed Syrian rebels since the start of the civil war by severing diplomatic ties with Damascus in 2012. Akar said on Friday that Turkey was already hosting some 4 million Syrian refugees and his country could hardly allow more. flow of refugees. from Syria. A new wave of influxes is not acceptable to us, he said, adding that his country’s actions were “mainly aimed at keeping these people there”. Any Syrian government offensive against the country’s last rebel stronghold, Idlib, would likely trigger another exodus from the civil war-torn country to Turkey. Idlib province in northwestern Syria is mainly controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the jihadist group designated as a terrorist organization by most of the international community.

