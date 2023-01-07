China, Turkmenistan elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov ahead of their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Beijing on Friday, during which the two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Turkmen relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership and highlighted keys to a further expansion of cooperation. The elevation marks a new stage in bilateral relations, fully demonstrating the long tradition of friendship and the high hopes of both sides for its future development, observers said. In the joint statement issued after the senior leaders’ meeting, observers saw great impetus for the two countries to diversify and deepen cooperation beyond energy, innovate communication and cooperation mechanisms, and jointly safeguard the regional peace, stability and development. Ahead of the two leaders’ talks at the Great Hall of the People, 21 cannon shots were fired in Tian’anmen Square as a salute to welcome Serdar Berdimuhamedov, according to the Xinhua news agency. Xi stressed that the two sides should support each other on issues concerning their core interests and respect each other’s pursuit of a development path suited to their own national conditions. It is important that the two countries synergize their development strategies at a faster pace, make full use of mechanisms such as the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee, and continue to broaden and deepen their cooperation, so as to lay the foundations bilateral relations. with tangible cooperation results. In the face of new circumstances and challenges in the international and regional landscapes, the two sides should deepen their cooperation in law enforcement, security and biosecurity, and jointly suppress the three forces of terrorism, separatism and extremism, to strengthen security shields for the development of the two countries, Xi said. President Berdimuhamedov expressed great pleasure at paying his first state visit to China on this historic day, which marks the 31st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and China. Noting the fruitful exchanges and cooperation between the two sides, Berdimuhamedov said Turkmenistan firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely opposes any attempt to divide the China. Zhu Yongbiao, executive director of the Belt and Road Research Center of Lanzhou University, told the Global Times on Friday that the elevation of bilateral relations is a natural step based on traditional friendship and promising progress in Cooperation. The two presidents have charted a clear course for the future and many concrete aspects of cooperation are expected to result. Security cooperation is a high-level indicator of mutual trust. Zhu, commenting on the security issue, believes that China and Turkmenistan have broadened consensus on related issues, as a stable and peaceful Central Asia is in line with the interests of both countries. The protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the security situation in Afghanistan, the “three forces of evil” mentioned by President Xi, as well as non-traditional security issues are matters of common concern, Xi said. Zhu. Analysts also pointed to Turkmenistan’s firm support for China’s position on the Taiwan issue, which demonstrates the stability of bilateral friendship. In the joint statement, Turkmenistan reiterated that the island of Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. Turkmenistan firmly supports the one-China principle and opposes “Taiwan independence” in any form.

Energy and more

During the meeting, Xi stressed that the two sides should expand energy cooperation as a priority. Gas cooperation is the cornerstone of China-Turkmenistan relations, and greater cooperation in this field serves the strategic and long-term interests of both countries.

Turkmenistan is one of China’s biggest suppliers of natural gas and has played an important role in China’s efforts to ensure energy security, analysts said.

Turkmenistan is a key country in China’s first transnational gas pipeline that starts from the border of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, crosses Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and joins the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

With a total length of 1,833 kilometers and a planned annual gas transportation capacity of 60 billion cubic meters, the pipeline was commissioned in December 2009 and its highest daily transportation volume exceeded 160 million of cubic meters, according to Xinhua.

Zhu also pointed out that in addition to direct gas supply, China and Turkmenistan can deepen energy cooperation across the industrial chain, including oil and gas extraction and processing, as well as transportation. some products.

Central Asian countries are also particularly interested in solar and wind power, which China has done a good job in developing, Zhu said.

Areas such as infrastructure construction, green and digital economy are expected to yield more substantial results after the meeting between the two leaders, Yang Jin, a research associate at the Institute of Russian Studies, Eastern Europe East and Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Sciences, told the Global Times.

The joint statement also covered health cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. A series of memorandums of understanding have been signed in the areas of health, media, education and tourism.

China and Turkmenistan will establish cultural centers in each other’s countries, and a Luban Workshop, a China-backed vocational and skills training project, will open in Turkmenistan. The Year of Culture activities will be held in 2023 and 2024, read the joint statement.

By strengthening the synergy between Turkmenistan’s initiative to revive the Great Silk Road and China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), concrete cooperation is expected to give stronger momentum and bring fruitful results. , analysts said.

Beyond the bilateral

The observers said China-Turkmenistan relations are important for the region and believe the two sides can explore mechanisms to strengthen cooperation on a variety of platforms, including China-Central Asia (C+C5), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and abroad. meeting of ministers between the neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

Experts paid particular attention to the C+C5, which can engage Turkmenistan more because it is not a member of the SCO.

The “C+C5” is a relatively new mechanism that started at the C+C5 foreign ministers meeting, which was first held in 2020. At the 2022 meeting, an agreement was reached. concluded to establish a C+C5 mechanism between Heads of State, which observers believe can inject a stronger force of solidarity into the region as the political, security and economic patterns of the Eurasian region undergo drastic changes.

During Friday’s talks, Xi said China will strengthen communication and collaboration with Turkmenistan to ensure the success of the first “C+C5” summit.

Berdimuhamedov, pledging to support China in organizing a successful “C+C5” summit, said Turkmenistan shares the same or similar views with China on a wide range of international and regional issues, and will work with China to increase mutual support and improve coordination. .

It is believed that the internal and external environments of Central Asia can maintain more stability and be more resilient to risks and uncertainty through the various mechanisms of intertwined cooperation and dialogue, allowing the countries concerned to maintain a development path. suited to their conditions, experts said.

