Akshata Murty’s vision is to open Downing Street to the public to draw a line under Johnson’s ‘fiefdom era’





LONDON: The new first lady at No 10, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks Akshata Murty plans to keep the Sunak family away from the Boris Johnson prime minister and open Downing Street more up to the public to change it from a place considered a mob stronghold in Johnson’s day, according to Tatler.

The fashion magazine, which features Murty on its cover in its February issue, says there will be a clear message: Downing Street must reopen following lockdowns and infighting and it must change from a place seen as a stronghold of a mob in Johnson’s day, where a cliquey court of Carrie dominated, referring to Johnson’s wife.

The multi-millionaire heiress’ vision is to enable more people, whether visiting heads of state or members of the public, to see the historic Downing Street State Rooms and understand the history of the buildings and its significance, according to the profile which is based on conversations with people who know the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthys – who is an enigma in British society.

The 42-year-old is, according to the magazine, keen to celebrate Britain’s stories through Downing Street and intends to use the couples’ connection to Yorkshire, where the Sunaks constituency is based in Richmond, to bring further north to Downing Street. promoting British crafts and trades as the USP of post-Brexit Britain. Murty believes in Brexit just as strongly as her husband.

Tatler praises Murty for bringing fashion back to Downing Street, with his ultra-chic style which is a mix of designer pieces paired with mid-level accessories. He cites her wearing a yellow zebra-print Ganni dress with black studded sandals as an example. Since Margaret Thatcher ruled Downing Street in a series of tweed twin sets and pearl necklaces, British politics hasn’t been so polished, the magazine purrs, expressing contempt for Carries’ praised wardrobe and the pumps of former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Tatler states that Murty’s mother Sudha is low-key, well known for dressing simply in clothes belying her immense wealth, and that Murty was never driven to school like some girls from wealthy homes.

Sudha doesn’t understand Murty’s penchant for designer clothes and they argue about it, but in a humorous way, family friend reporter Sriram Karri told Tatler, who recalls an argument when Murty told his mother: You can afford to wear a very simple dress because everyone knows what you stand for. I can’t afford to go to an interview in a bad dress!

Various former teachers and professors in the profile praise Murty for uplifting others and for being a natural organizer. Her former maths and computer science teacher, Pratima Rao, from Baldwin Girls High School, Bangalore, said the school’s culture and philosophy owe a lot to Enid Blyton.

In 2009, Murty started a fashion label to bring Indian designers to a wider market and pay Indian artisans a good wage, but she had to close the business after a brief period.

Now she has redecorated apartment No. 10, with opulent curtains five or six times wider “which are the largest curtains the upholstery company she hired has ever made, as well as sofas and jewel-colored velvet cushions that have become works of art. If Rishi does not pass the next election, the Starmers will inherit fabulous fabrics, says Tatler.

