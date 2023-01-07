Politics
Jimly called the impeachment waiver after Jokowi issued the Perppu job creation, the palace said
Jimly Asshiddiqie believes that the issuance of Job Creation Perppu is contrary to the 1945 Constitution.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Leading Expert of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP), Ade Irfan Pulungan, has responded to the statement by former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Jimly Asshiddiqie who said that the issuance Job creation Perppu could open a loophole for the impeachment of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, the impeachment process could not be carried out easily because it had to go through several stages regulated by the 1945 Constitution.
“We respect Mr. Jimly’s opinion which is a personal opinion. As highly qualified teachers, we have great respect. But the impeachment process has stages, it’s not that easy. Of course, it’s ‘is regulated by the 1945 Constitution,’ Irfan said when contacted RepublicFriday (01/06/2022).
Irfan also did not question the impeachment potential against the president after the Job Creation Perppu was published. However, he asked the audience to wait for the discussion in the DPR.
“Please later if the speech that Professor Jimly has deployed meets the requirements contrary to the 1945 Constitution. We will test it in the DPR. Is there enough evidence of Professor Jimly to say that because it is regulated by Sections 7A and 7B of the 45 Constitution,” he said.
The Perppu on job creation is issued by the President Jokowi due to the urgency of anticipating global conditions, the threat of a global recession, rising inflation, the threat of stagflation, to the impact of wars in Ukraine and Russia. Irfan said the reason for this urgency would then be considered by the DPR before giving its approval or rejecting the ratification of the Job Creation Perppu.
Nevertheless, according to him, the reason for the urgency in issuing the job creation Perppu fulfilled the items. “This crisis will be tested in the DPR. The expression has been tested in the DPR (the government) submitted in the DPR with its arguments and explanations. Later the DPR will see the urgency. We will see, living in the DPR the H we are waiting,” he said.
Irfan said that President Jokowi has the authority and also the right to issue a job creation Perppu as long as it complies with the regulations. Previously, former MK chairman Jimly Asshiddiqie said there was a gap in the publication of Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2 of 2022 regarding job creation, which could potentially be used to depose President Jokowi.
According to him, Jokowi’s decision to issue the Perppu violated the principle of the rule of law. Apart from this, the government also still has time to correct the problematic substances in the Job Creation Act.
If you think about the statements made by the eight factions of the DPR regarding a closed proportional system, it is not impossible that there is a possibility of impeachment of Jokowi.
“If the attitude of the parties in the DPR can be constructed as their attitude towards the possibility of establishing a closed proportional system, it is possible that cases of violations of the law and the constitution which have been committed in many occasions by President Jokowi could be subject to impeachment,” Jimly said.
Jimly also weighed the possibility of the Perppu Cipta Kerja being tricked into trapping Jokowi, so he could be fired halfway.
“Might also suggest Perppu Ciptaker It is indeed deliberately to bring President Jokowi to a standstill in the middle of the road,” he said.
