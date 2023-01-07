Donald Trump promises that 2024 will be a “monster”





Former President Donald Trump expressed harsh optimism about the future of the GOP on Friday as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives got off to a rocky start in trying to elect a Speaker of the House.

“Good things are coming soon for the Republican Party, and 2024 will be a ‘monster’ (in a good way, of course!),” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His confidence accompanies a four-day job in the House, where House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California has now failed more than a dozen times to secure the majority of votes needed to become the next speaker. . Meanwhile, it also prevented the 118th Congress from beginning its work, let alone swearing in newly elected members.

Trump received a vote from Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to become the next Speaker of the House, but was also publicly chastised by Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for encouraging Republicans to push McCarthy to the line. ‘arrival.

Boebert told the House on Wednesday that McCarthy should drop out of the race.

“Even having my favorite president [Trump] call us and tell us we need to get this out,” Boebert said. “I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president must tell Kevin McCarthy that “sir, you don’t have the votes and it’s time to step down.” “

Trump’s positive message on the future of the GOP comes a day after he not only sent warnings to drug cartels and immigrants illegally entering the United States through the US-Mexico border, but also criticized the President Joe Biden and his administration for allowing it.

“It’s time for America to wage war on the cartels,” Trump said in a nearly five-minute video posted on Truth Social. “In this war, Joe Biden has sided with the United States and the cartels. They’re making more money than they’ve ever made before, times 10. There’s never been anything tel… Biden’s open border policies are a deadly betrayal of our nation.”

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a New Years Eve event at Mar-a-Lago on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has been posting upbeat messages on social media about his 2024 chances and the state of the GOP. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump, who is now running for president for the third time, added that if elected in 2024, his administration’s policy would include “removing cartels” in the same vein as ISIS.

Trump’s video was released hours before Biden delivered a speech from the White House on an expanded border policy under the guise of Title 42, which was originally enacted by the Trump administration during the pandemic. To curb the spread of COVID-19, Title 42 allows authorities to return migrants across the US-Mexico border without going through a formal asylum process.

Biden announced the expansion of a “parole program” allowing 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to legally enter the United States. The president admitted he doesn’t like Title 42, but needs to abide by it because the Supreme Court is keeping the policy in place for the time being.

While Trump remains hopeful about his 2024 candidacy, recent polls show him trailing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has also made headlines on immigration, including sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll from last December showed DeSantis with a 23-point lead over Trump in a hypothetical game in 2024.

Meanwhile, DeSantis, who has not announced whether he will run for president in 2024, has received praise from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The Florida governor also remained silent regarding the criminal referrals that were made against the former president by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump 2024 campaign for comment.

