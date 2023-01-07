BJP leader JP Nadda explains how Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘changed India’s political culture’





Prime Minister Modi has changed the whole political culture of India, says BJP leader JP Nadda. (Case) Davangere, Karnataka: BJP national chairman JP Nadda said on Friday that the country’s political culture had changed after Narendra Modi took office as India’s prime minister in 2014. Accusing Congress of indulging in “divide and conquer” politics and representing corruption, commission and casteism, he said the BJP stands for mission, service to society and development. “When (Narendra) Modi-ji took office as the country’s prime minister in 2014, it was not just a change of prime minister or government or set of people or parties, it was a change of political culture of the country,” Nadda said. Addressing a BJP-organized event here, he said: “I am not exaggerating, the previous UPA government was under the conglomeration of parties that propagated dynastic rule, they were family parties, they were spearheading the democratic movement by believing in the politics of vote banks.” “They believed in dividing society and ruling, they believed in dividing according to religion and caste, to make sure they ruled for a long time,” he added. Mr. Nadda was addressing a gathering of professionals and intellectuals here, as part of the campaign ahead of Assembly elections in the state, which is likely by April-May. Stating that the Prime Minister has not only challenged dynastic rule, vanshvaad (family politics), caste equations, vote bank politics, he said, “Modi-ji has assured the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. So you will find that the country has turned around and a new political culture has come.” “When I come before you, I am not talking about dividing society, the caste system and religion. When me and my leaders come before you, they come to you with their ballot,” he said, adding the politics of the ballot came to the country. “We tried to make sure that the government is not there, just to put out the manifestos, but the government that goes before the people with a bulletin on what they have done,” Nadda said. BJP State Chairman Nalin Kumar Kateel, National General Secretary of the party Arun Singh, MP GM Siddeshwara among others were present at the event. A responsible and pro-responsive government must be there, this new culture has arrived, Mr. Nadda added, adding that “we are a pro-responsive, responsible, proactive and responsible government”. Giving credit to the Narendra Modi administration for the COVID-19 vaccine and successful vaccination campaign across the country, the safe evacuation of Indian students from war-ravaged Ukraine, the rapid growth of digital payments, among others, Mr. Nadda highlighted various other policies and initiatives of the BJP government including a new education policy that gives impetus to regional languages. He also highlighted the importance of Swachh Bharat mission, construction of toilets especially in rural areas, Ujwala program, health coverage program among others. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Now Yale, Stanford, Oxford Education in India?

