Taiwan War Can Be AvoidedExBulletin

Tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan have raised the prospect of a potential military conflict, but national security adviser Jake Sullivan believes such a scenario may be avoid.

“There is a risk of conflict with the respect in Taiwan, but I believe that with responsible management, we can ensure that that the contingency never materializes. And that’s our responsibility,” he told Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep in an exclusive interview.

Sullivan, however, acknowledged that achieving that goal will take “hard work” and “coordination with allies.”

“It will require that we meet the commitments of the Taiwan Relations Act, which for 40 years now has stated that we will supply defensive articles to Taiwan. And that will require direct diplomacy with the [People’s Republic of China]”, he said. “We must make it a priority to ensure that there is no war in the Taiwan Strait.”

On December 23, China urged the United States to stop test Beijing’s “red line” on Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

“The United States must take China’s legitimate concerns seriously, stop containing and suppressing China’s development, and in particular stop using salami tactics to constantly challenge China’s red line,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry. said in a press release.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping raised the Taiwan issue with President Biden when they met at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022. He reiterated that the Taiwan issue was “the very core of China’s core interests” and the “first red line” in bilateral negotiations. ties.

Beijing has further stoked tensions by conducting several military exercises in the Taiwan Strait over the past year. In late December, China sent 71 military planes and seven ships to the island over a 24-hour window after Beijing expressed anger over Taiwan-related provisions in the omnibus spending bill.

Sullivan’s comments on Taiwan are part of an interview that addressed a number of other national security issues, including semiconductors, Ukraine and the Middle East.

Interview Highlights

On what a possible airstrike on Taiwan would mean

I don’t want to speculate on what a particular military contingency would look like. But I will say this. When we took office, more than 90% of the most advanced semiconductors were produced in Taiwan. The remaining percentage was produced in [Republic of Korea]. 0% percent were produced in the United States.

We’re still relying on importing those chips from Taiwan and ROK, and we’re going to have to build those factories and create that cutting-edge manufacturing again here in America. You can’t do this overnight. But we believe we are on the right track to get there. And that month after month, the American supply chain becomes more secure.

On the meeting between Biden and Xi

I believe that the meeting between the two presidents in Bali actually put a floor under the relationship. This has brought greater stability and direction to the teams in Beijing and Washington to work on issues where it is in our common interest to make progress. For example, there is no reason why the United States and China, as the two largest carbon emitters in the world, should not find a way to work together to reduce overall carbon emissions in the world. and help solve the climate crisis.

There’s no reason the United States and China can’t work together to reduce the flow of precursor chemicals going into the fentanyl that’s killing tens of thousands of Americans.

It doesn’t erase the fact that we have fundamental differences and different disagreements with the PRC, and we’re not going to shy away from that, whether it’s talking about human rights, pushing back against provocative actions around Taiwan, is how the PRC acts intimidatingly and coercively against its neighbors.

On the technological competition between the United States and China

Semiconductors, as many people have now learned, in fact just since the COVID-19 pandemic, are essential to powering our economy at every level, whether it’s our cars or of our home appliances or any of our high tech products, our iPhones, computers and so on. Semiconductors are also at the heart of military power. These are the semiconductors that power advanced missile guidance systems, these are the semiconductors that are in every part of a nuclear submarine.

The United States has done two things in the past two years. First, we said we would invest again to make the United States of America a semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse. […] Second, we said we would no longer allow the most advanced US-designed chips to be used in the weapons systems of countries that are our strategic competitors, such as the PRC.



On the war in Ukraine

The essence of American politics is […] give Ukraine the means to put itself in the best possible position on the battlefield, to make the most possible gains. And eventually, if there’s a bargaining table that they choose, because it’s up to them, that they’re in the best possible position at the bargaining table. Predicting exactly what the course of the war will be, how it will unfold, over what period it will unfold, I will leave that to others.

On his next trip to Israel

The first thing I intend to convey is the fact that […] the United States is absolutely committed to Israel’s security, and that will not change. President Biden has been a fundamental and staunch supporter of the State of Israel since he served in public office. Second, we will talk about challenges and opportunities in the Middle East region. There are significant challenges, including the threat posed by Iran. On the other hand, there are real opportunities, including what we have seen in the deepening of normalization between Israel and some Arab states.

We continue to support the two-state solution and will oppose policies and practices that undermine the viability of the two-state solution or run counter to the historic status quo in Jerusalem. And I will be clear and direct on these points.

Lilly Quiroz produced the audio for this interview. Majd Al-Waheidi edited the highlights of the interview.