Strikes reported in eastern Ukraine despite Putin’s ceasefire order







Children in traditional Ukrainian attire take part in Orthodox Christmas Eve celebrations in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Yesterday artillery exchanges pounded war-torn towns in eastern Ukraine despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to suspend attacks for 36 hours for Orthodox Christmas.

The brief ceasefire declared by Putin earlier this week was due to start at 09:00 GMT yesterday and would have been the first full break since the invasion of Moscow in February 2022.

Reuters reporters on the front lines in eastern Ukraine also heard explosions that Ukrainian troops said were Russian rocket fire.

AFP journalists heard incoming and outgoing shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut after the start of the Russian ceasefire.

Moscow forces also struck Kramatorsk in the east, the Ukrainian presidential administration said, as well as the front town of Kurakhove where residential buildings and a medical facility were damaged.

Putin’s order to stop fighting over Orthodox Christmas came after Moscow suffered its worst reported loss of life in the war and Ukraine’s allies pledged to send in armored vehicles and a second battery Patriot air defense to help Kyiv.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, from the Ukrainian president’s office, said earlier that Moscow forces hit a fire station in the southern city of Kherson in an attack that left several people dead or injured.

They talk about a ceasefire. This is who we are at war with, he said.

The head of Ukraine’s Lugansk region meanwhile added that Russian forces fired 14 times at kyiv’s position in the regions and attempted to storm a settlement held by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry, however, said it respected its unilateral ceasefire and accused Ukrainian forces of continuing the shelling.

Both countries celebrate Orthodox Christmas and the order from Russian leaders came following calls for a ceasefire from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch supporter of Putin.

Ukraine had previously dismissed the shutdown as a strategy by Russia to buy time to regroup its forces and strengthen its defenses after a series of battlefield reversals.

The French foreign ministry described the so-called ceasefire as a crude attempt by Russia to distract from its culpability in the war.

While the EU’s top diplomat said yesterday that the ceasefire was not credible.

The Kremlin totally lacks credibility and this unilateral ceasefire declaration is not credible, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Morocco.

Since the invasion began on February 24 last year, Russia has occupied parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, but Kyiv has reclaimed swaths of its territory and this week claimed a New Year’s strike that killed dozens of Moscow soldiers.

The Kremlin said Thursday that in a phone conversation with Erdogan, Putin told the Turkish leader that Moscow was ready for dialogue if Kyiv recognized new territorial realities.

He was referring to Russia’s claim to have annexed four regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, although they do not fully control them.

In Bakhmut, located in the Donetsk region, dozens of civilians gathered in a building used as a base for the disbursement of humanitarian aid, where volunteers held a Christmas Eve celebration less than an hour after the entry into force of the ceasefire, distributing tangerines, apples and biscuits.

The streets of the largely bombarded city were mostly empty except for military vehicles.

The shelling was lighter yesterday than it had been in recent days.

Pro-Russian officials had indicated they would continue to fight if Ukraine did.

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed leader in Donetsk, said Thursday that Putin’s order only covered offensive operations and that his forces would retaliate if fired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulf-times.com/article/652829/international/strikes-reported-in-east-ukraine-despite-putins-ceasefire-order The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos