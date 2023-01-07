Can a Sunak-Starmer consensus cure Britain’s ills?

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 13: Labor Party Leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Photographer: WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe)

After six years of turbulent, boisterous politics and outlandish promises of future greatness, the leaders of Britain’s two major parties opened the new year by vying to be the most reasonable man in the room.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labor leader Keir Starmer have both presented their respective positions in major speeches this week, day after day. If their supporters were expecting what US President George HW Bush called the vision trick, they will have been sorely disappointed. Meanwhile, media commentators of all political persuasions deride their modest efforts.

But then what? It was time for British politics to return to planet Earth.

Instead of promising a post-Brexit haven of opportunities for trade deals, deregulation and tax cuts, the Prime Minister has set five modest targets for improvement for the year ahead. Sunak is not for Boris Johnson’s boosterism or Liz Truss’ fast moving and breaking things philosophy in fact he has apologized for the political tricks of his predecessors.

It’s easy to imagine these two pragmatic businessmen sitting together over a non-alcoholic beer in this dry January, comparing notes and finding common ground, much like the dull but effective German politicians do. .

So imagine such a conversation about the health crisis. Despite all the rhetorical differences over the NHS, both men seek piecemeal improvement. In an honest exchange of views, Sunak might say: You know, Keir, every time we Conservatives try a big health service reform bill, it only makes things worse. I am the son of a pharmacist. Why can’t we just let big pharmacies prescribe drugs and let doctors and nurses continue to treat people with serious illnesses?

Starmer might reply: That’s right, Rishi. Nor should we worry about letting private hospitals treat state patients. I am not interested in the ideology of the state first. My health spokesman, Wes Streeting, always tells me that the idea of ​​the National Health Service being treated like a religion is nonsense, and we need to stand up to the union of doctors who want to run things their way. way.

In reality, both men agree that there is no magic money tree that will pay for huge spending increases. Sunak: We cannot afford to pay for these huge union demands for wage increases. I will have to face them. Starmer: You hold the line, Rishi, but excuse me if we attack you for this. No hard feelings, it’s politics. However, I say to my party that we cannot upset the markets by splurging when we come to power. Look what happened to Truss. Sunak: That’s right. I warned Liz that unfunded tax cuts would spell disaster. And he did. Now we both end up with the bill. However, I will try to post-date the necessary spending cuts until you get to Downing Street after the general election.

The two leaders would likely approach the subject of Brexit in an equally pragmatic way, seeking to improve trade deals with Europe despite their differing views on the referendum.

In an earlier era of British politics in the 1950s and 1960s, there was consensus on major political issues: Conservatives supported Labor’s creation of the welfare state after the war, and Labor accepted that a flourishing market economy, not socialism, was essential for the prosperity of the United Kingdom. It was called Butskellism after Conservative reform minister Rab Butler and Labor centrist leader Hugh Gaitskell.

It’s true that Butskellism had no panacea for Britain’s relatively poor economic growth compared to booming continental Europe, but the country thrived for more than a decade, shrugging off of his empire without much bloodshed and was reasonably at peace with himself.

There will undoubtedly be clear dividing lines between the parties ahead of the next parliamentary elections. And neither Sunak nor Starmer has offered anything resembling a winning formula for restoring economic growth. But a pragmatic consensus between the Tories and Labor on some major issues will be welcomed by many voters and could begin to address the UK’s deeper problems.

After the sound and fury of the past decade, a little modesty might be the answer.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

Who are the Nepo babies among us? : Adrian Wooldridge

Rishi Sunak has the biggest New Year’s hangover: Thérèse Raphaël

Advice from Frederick the Great for negotiations with Ukraine: Andreas Kluth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its main political commentator.

More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

2023 Bloomberg LP