Prime Minister Modi to chair the National Conference of Chief Secretaries today

New Delhi, January 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi today, also on its closing day.

In a tweet yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said it was a great forum to exchange views on important policy topics and build team spirit to bring India to new heights.

Participation in the conference of chief secretaries. It is a wonderful forum to exchange views on important political topics and to build team spirit to take India to new heights. pic.twitter.com/87ErcNoDlT

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2023

The Conference is focused on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with States. The idea behind the conference is that cooperative federalism, through central ministries and departments working with the states in seamless coordination, is an essential pillar for the development and progress of the New India.

With this vision in mind, PM Modi conceptualized this conference, which was first held last year in Dharamshala.

Over two hundred people including central government officials, chief secretaries and other senior officials from states, union territories and experts in the field are attending the conference.

Discussion during the conference will focus on six identified themes. These are the push on MSMEs, infrastructure and investment, compliance reduction, women empowerment, health and nutrition and skills development.

This is not an isolated example of how Prime Minister Modi tried to leverage cooperative federalism to usher in efficiency and synergy to address many of India’s intractable challenges.

Over the past eight years, Prime Minister Modi has strived to make the policy-making and implementation process more collaborative and consultative, thereby making India more federally governed.