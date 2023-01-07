Having become president early, Jokowi admits that he was not comfortable being followed by Paspampres

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wish you a happy 77th Bhakti Day paspampres through a virtual video broadcast during the Ceremony Hari Bhakti ke-77 Pasampres at Setia Waspada Shooting Range, Mako Paspampres, Jakarta, Saturday (7/1/2023).

On this occasion, Jokowi shared that he and his family felt uncomfortable with the presence of the Presidential Guard (Paspampres) at the start of his tenure as President.

“More than eight years, Iriana and I have never been separated from the Paspampres. At first, I did not feel very comfortable with their presence, what was it? Followed everywhere, escorted everywhere “, Jokowi said in his video.

Also Read: Paspampres Viral Prohibits Supporter Choreography, Menpora: No More Mockery

However, over time, Jokowi saw the know-how and professionalism of the Paspampres in the realization of the escorts.

The Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia has also seen and felt the difficulties faced by Paspampres when performing escorts, especially in the current era of social media development.

“With the abilities they have, Paspampres can carry out his duties very well, humane but firm, although I still remind them of that from time to time,” he said.

Read also: Crowded about the sound of the explosion in Central Jakarta, TNI: Active training in Paspampres

Paspampres Bhakti Day is celebrated every January 7th.

The commemoration begins with a ceremony at 08:00 WIB. This ceremony was chaired directly by the Commander of the Presidential Security Force (Danpaspampres) Wahyu Hidayat Sudjatmiko.



Get updates Featured News and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

