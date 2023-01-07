All misunderstandings with MWM are ‘cleared up’, says Imran





LAHORE:

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan announced on Saturday that all misunderstandings with the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) had been cleared up, adding that the party “reiterates its commitment” to the “struggle for Haqeeqi Azadi” from the PTI.

The former prime minister took to Twitter to say he had a meeting with MWM leader Allama Raja Nasir and his delegation on Friday.

Imran added that he assured MWM members that he would resolve any issues the party may face in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

We had an excellent meeting with the delegation of Allama Raja Nasir and MWM yesterday. All misunderstandings were cleared up and they reiterated their commitment to our fight for Haqeeqi Azadi. I assured them that we would solve any problems they might face in KP and Punjab.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 7, 2023

The meeting between the two party leaders comes as the MWM announced earlier this week that it would not grant a vote of confidence to Punjab Chief Minister and PTI ally Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In a statement released by the party, the MWM Political Council said it made the decision after consultation with its leaders.

According to the party’s spokesperson, the MWM expressed “serious concerns about some of Elahi’s actions” and said its Punjab Assembly member Syeda Zahra Naqvi would not give him a vote of confidence.

In a bid to stop the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly on December 23, 2022, as announced by Imran, Governor Balighur Rehman asked Elahi to conduct a vote of confidence two days before the deadline.

However, President Sibtain Khan intervened and said this could not happen as the Punjab Assembly was in session and it would be unconstitutional to convene a new one.

Read Legal Discourse: Does Elahi have his hands tied after a judicial promise?

Subsequently, the governor denoted Elahi on December 22, 2022. However, the Lahore High Court (LHC)]reinstated the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) on the assurance that he would not disband not the assembly before January 11th. , 2023 – the next court date.

A day after the LHC reinstated Elahi, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party would ask Elahi to take a vote of confidence as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, the MWM had announced unconditional support for the former ruling party for the local government election in Islamabad. He hoped that the inhabitants of the federal capital would vote for the PTI in order to defeat the ruling coalition.

