The topics discussed during the meeting with the president are confidential: Subianto





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto stressed that the issues discussed with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during their meeting are confidential in nature. “The meeting between the president and his ministers is confidential, especially (the issues discussed) between the president and the defense minister. It would be inappropriate for me to reveal it to the public,” Subianto said after chairing the secretariat of the presidential campaign of the Gerindra party here, Saturday. . The minister’s statement was made in response to questions regarding his recent meeting with Jokowi at the presidential palace to discuss national issues. Earlier on Friday, January 6, President Joko Widodo summoned Subianto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati to the presidential palace to discuss several issues. The two ministers did not elaborate on the issues they discussed with the president during the meeting in detail. According to Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, the minister informed the president about the planned meeting of the leadership of the ministry on January 18 during the meeting session. “Earlier, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto requested time from the President to explain the Defense Ministry leaders’ meeting scheduled for January 18, 2023,” Machmudin said in a short post here on Friday. During the meeting, Subianto also invited the president to attend the leadership meeting of the ministry if the president has no other agenda during the day, he noted. Additionally, Defense Ministry spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said the meeting between the minister and the president was aimed at discussing governance issues. “It’s just a routine discussion on government issues,” Simanjuntak said. INCLUDED BETWEEN. Meanwhile, Minister Indrawati, who also met Jokowi on Friday, said she had discussed the ministry’s proposed regulation on taxation of social benefits during the meeting. She also clarified that the proposed tax would not affect minor benefits received by employees. Related news: The public should keep the peace for prosperity: Minister

