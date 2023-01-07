Politics
Boris Johnson believes he has unfinished business at 10 Downing Street.
We know this because, just weeks after quitting “the best job in the world,” he tried to get it back.
Although he managed to win the support of more than 100 Tory MPs – the minimum required to qualify for the final leadership ballot – Johnson decided to pull out of the contest at the last minute.
“You can’t govern effectively if you don’t have a united party in parliament,” he said.
His analysis was correct and applies as much to Rishi Sink as it does to Johnson.
Barely two months after taking over from Liz Truss, Sink finds himself at the head of a parliamentary party still at war with itself. Johnson and his supporters have made life as difficult for him as possible. Determined to do.
It prompts speculation the former prime minister could return to No10 as early as this summer, if things go wrong for the Tories in the local elections in May.
A disastrous performance for the party could, arguably, force many MPs ahead of the next general election (scheduled for 2024) to oust Sink and turn to the man again. Which earned him victory in 2019 with a large majority.
Borsites’ charge is led by Lord Kirdas, a former Tory party treasurer who was honored by Johnson and regularly criticizes Sink on Twitter.
Together with Priti Patel, Johnson’s former home secretary, Kirdas formed the Conservative Democratic Organization in a bid to empower Conservative party members – most of whom still support the former leader.
Borrowing Johnson’s famous line on the Brexit referendum, Tory Peer said: ‘Our main aim is to put us, the members, back in the driver’s seat – ‘take back control’.”
Another prominent member of Johnson’s fan club, Nadine Dorries, also expressed her dissatisfaction with the sink.
The Prime Minister claimed this week that Johnson’s legacy had been washed “down the drain” by abandoning many of his signature policies.
Lord Greenhalgh, who was also named a Tory peer by Johnson, told Newsnight there was a “strong possibility” his friend and ally would be back at Number 10 by the end of the year.
To add to the intrigue, Johnson announced that he intended to run for Axbridge in the next election, rather than leave Parliament altogether like former prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron.
Paul Goodman, the former Tory MP and now highly respected editor of the Conservative Home website, wrote in The Times that he thought Johnson’s removal was reckless – but he was undeniable.
“Boris Johnson’s return to No 10 this year is a distinct possibility – at least for his Westminster supporters,” he wrote.
Writing in the New Statesman, former cabinet minister David Gauke – not a fan of Johnson – admitted that the idea that he could return this year is “growing”.
“The more you think about it, the less incredible Johnson’s comeback seems,” he said. “Maybe we’re not done yet.”
‘Death in the Water’
Others, however, think Johnson’s prospect of returning to the top job is a failure.
“He will probably try, although I doubt it,” a former minister told HuffPost UK. “But the chances of success would be nil.”
Another high-ranking conservative is even more outspoken.
He said that if the Conservative Party got rid of another leader, it would sink.
A conservative insider pointed out that Johnson is “making too much money on the rubber chicken circuit right now and will have to quit if he returns to No. 10.”
He added: ‘Why on earth would he want to come back and try to maintain a fractured party in the last days of a Parliament and end up as Leader of the Opposition?
“But I think it’s a good distraction for the more diehard Boris supporters that we’re in a dire situation.”
An MP who has backed Johnson in the past has called on the former prime minister to back the incumbent.
“Boris could have stayed in the leadership race after he reached the voting threshold, but he wanted to come back with a coronation-like distinction, but that didn’t happen and he dropped out of the leadership race, leaving many supporters faced with frustration and disappointment,” the backbencher said.
If he returns as party leader, it will probably be after the next election and not before, but only if he fully supports Rishi to win the election.
“Anything less than that could be his undoing and unforgivable even by those who support him.
He must bury any ill will towards Rishi and be seen as the most loyal backbench MP if he is to try to become prime minister again, whenever that happens. “
Others think Johnson may be considering one of his previous jobs.
“He could be mayor of London again and become popular again,” a source said.
Whether or not he mounts another return bid, Johnson’s mere presence on the benches will continue to sway Rishi Singh, as long as he remains prime minister.
