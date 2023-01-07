Space Race: What if China lands first on the Moon?





In 1969, Neil Armstrong spoke his famous words and took the first human steps on the moon. Since then, 11 Americans have followed in his footsteps. However no one has touched the surface in 50 years, something NASA is desperate to change. The new Artemis mission hopes to achieve the feat in the years to come. In the 1960s, there was no question for China to reach space, not to mention the moon, anytime soon. However, leaps in chinese aerospace technology over the past two decades as well as a bullish and relentless leader in the form of Xi Jinping have the Asian superpower poised to put its own astronauts, called taikonauts, on the satellite by the end of the decade. The The US government is concerned. It’s a fact: were in a space race, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Politico. And it’s true that we better watch out that they don’t reach a place on the moon under the guise of scientific research. And it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that they’re saying, Stay away, were here, this is our territory. The last space race was between the United States and the Soviet Union. The Soviets got their noses bloodied firing the first man-made object into space with Sputnik in 1957, quickly followed by the first human, Yuri Gagarin, in 1961. Today is International Human Spaceflight Day! We commemorate Yuri Gagarin’s historic first flight #OTD in 1961, all the explorers who have followed, and all those who are yet to come. Learn more about Ames’ contributions to space exploration: https://t.co/oLEAv66jG5 pic.twitter.com/1s9uDUasaf — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) April 12, 2022 the The United States declared victory in the race landing on the moon despite finishing behind the Soviets in all other measures. We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard…that challenge is one we are willing to accept, one we don’t want to postpone, and one we intend to win. John F. Kennedy, US President A new cold war between the United States and China? That must be seen in the context of the United States and many Western governments pointing to China as a power to be wary of in the years to come. In August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said China was trying to reshape both the [east Asia] and the international system according to its authoritarian preferences. With a new, more hawkish House of Representatives, expect more rhetoric against China. Polls suggest two-thirds of Chinese and American adults see the other side as enemy or hostile. Despite comments from governments and political figures, the U.S.-China partnership remains important due to the United States’ reliance on Chinese manufacturing; US data indicates that the country had a trade deficit of $355.3 billion with China in 2021. For its part, the The Chinese economy is predicts an eclipse that of the United States by 2035quite remarkable for a country that had poverty rate 85% just over 40 years ago. Outer space is not a battleground, said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.as.com/latest_news/space-race-what-happens-if-china-gets-to-the-moon-first-n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos